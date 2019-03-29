Sapphira Releases 'Dark Angel' in Tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint

"He motivated me to be fearless in expressing my fiercer side through music which had an immense cathartic effect in my life," - Sapphira

LONDON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer-songwriter and burlesque artist, Sapphira, is joining the tributes and fundraisers across the country to late frontman of the UK band The Prodigy, Keith Flint, by releasing her single Dark Angel and donating all proceeds from MP3 sales in 2019 to leading independent charity Help Musicians UK who offer a mental health support line for the whole music industry.

Sapphira has been passionately campaigning for mental health causes for many years following her own successful recovery from severe psychosis and bipolar and was, in fact, supported by The Prodigy's singer Maxim, who donated his artwork to one of Sapphira's fundraisers to help raise £1,500 for charity.

Since releasing her autobiography Burlesque or Bust last year, Sapphira has bravely shared her mental health story, alongside the strong influence the band has had on her musical development, which was highlighted by chapters of the book being song titles from The Prodigy's hits over the years.

"I am utterly devastated to learn of Keith's passing," Sapphira says. "His persona and songs made him seem invincible and he motivated me to be fearless in expressing my fiercer side through music which had an immense cathartic effect in my life. To realise a man I admired so much was struggling to the point of taking his own life has shocked me completely. It shows that even with the heights of success in the entertainment industry no-one is immune to being affected by depression and facing a mental health crisis. It has made me more resolved to keep speaking out to reach others before it's too late."

The song Dark Angel has been produced by Tonestepa, who is also Sapphira's husband, and is being released to coincide with World Bipolar Day (March 30th). It has already gained the support of leading drum and bass DJ Kenny Ken, who hopes to incorporate the track into his set for a Keith Flint Tribute this weekend.

Sapphira, who is an unsigned artist, is using Universal music's platform, Spinn-up to self-publish her song. All sales from the MP3 will go to the Music Minds Matter helpline. Whatever you are going through right now you can contact Music Minds Matter on 0808 802 8008 which is free and confidential and is accessible 24/7.

