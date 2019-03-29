Treasure Nile's $40,000 Jackpot Won at Jonny Jackpot

LONDON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonny Jackpot Online Casino is proud to announce a pharaonic win on one of the most popular progressive slots online. On Monday, March 25th, New Zealand player Rochelle C. won the $40,000 jackpot on the famous Treasure Nile slot game.

"Jonny Jackpot wishes to congratulate Rochelle C. of New Zealand for the incredible jackpot win of $ 40,000 on the Treasure Nile Slot," said David G, CEO of Jonny Jackpot Online Casino. "This incredible jackpot of $40,000 marks the beginning of a list of big winners that should grow steadily over the next few months."

Open since December 2018, Jonny Jackpot is a newcomer to the online gaming industry. In just a few months, the Jonny Jackpot team has demonstrated its expertise in online entertainment. The team is passionate about casino players' entertainment, and believe that a wide range of options is the essence of a captivating experience. That's why the casino offers more than 1500 games, including slot machines, table games and live games.

Since quantity is not necessarily synonymous with quality, Jonny Jackpot works only with the best-known developers in the online gaming industry like Microgaming, who developed the Treasure Nile Slot, as well as NetEnt, Red Tiger, NyX Gaming, 1x2 Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Quickspin, Play'n Go and Merkur.

Players, like Rochelle C, that are looking for the biggest jackpots online, will find a range of top-paying progressives at Jonny Jackpot. The ever-popular Treasure Nile progressive slot is set in Ancient Egypt, and takes jackpot hunters for a trip on the Nile in search of riches. It is a simple and intuitive slot game, with 9 selectable paylines and a betting range of €0.45 to €4.50. To win the big jackpot, as Rochelle C did, players need to get five Pharaoh symbols on the winning payline.

Due to the way the linked-network is structured, progressive slot jackpots can grow to enormous sizes: whenever a player takes a spin on a progressive slot, part of the bet goes into the communal jackpot. The more the players put into the game across the progressive network, the bigger the pot.

Players who wish to try their luck can visit www.JonnyJackpot.com to open an account and play Microgaming's Treasure Nile Slot or any of the other progressive online slots. New players will receive a generous welcome bonus of 100% up to € 1000 to start an unforgettable adventure.