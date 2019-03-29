Planetshakers and Daystar Television Network Unite to Release God's Rain

Planetshakers Conference 2019

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / They come from places scattered across the globe. For more than 20 years, a generation of people has gathered to pour out their praise and worship at Planetshakers Conference, with life-changing results ranging from supernatural healing and salvation to the discovery of peace and purpose. At the heart of it all is the belief that the God's presence can create a shift in the atmosphere, bringing heaven to earth and releasing a rain of blessings that transforms lives around the world.

"We've been lifting up the name of Jesus for more than two decades," said Russell Evans, Senior Pastor of Planetshakers Church. "Over the years, our prayers, praise and worship have reached the heavens, and now we stand ready to receive an outpouring of God's goodness as even greater miracles rain down through this conference experience."

"With over 20,000 members, Planetshakers Church is influencing the global community in profound ways through a growing reach that spans nine campuses in Australia, Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the United States," said Joshua Brown of Planetshakers. "And with the widespread popularity of Planetshakers TV, annual conferences, and the worldwide music distribution of Planetshakers Band, millions are being impacted for eternity by the message of the Gospel."

Marking the fifth time that Planetshakers Conference is partnering with Daystar Television Network, this dynamic experience will be broadcast to the world April 11-13. This year, the network will share the event with over 5 billion people in the hope that countless lives are forever changed as God's presence is released through praise.

"Planetshakers Conference is an experience unlike any other, and I'm thrilled to once again have the privilege of bringing it to our viewers," said Marcus Lamb, Daystar's Founder and CEO. "By fully surrendering our hearts in praise and worship, I believe the Holy Spirit is going to meet desperate prayers with powerful answers from heaven as people everywhere tune in around the world!"

As this life-changing event approaches, global anticipation grows day by day. From renewed hope to radical healing, people are excited to experience a sudden shift in the atmosphere. And with a long-standing history of supernatural breakthrough, only God knows what awaits those who watch Planetshakers Conference on Daystar around the world, ready to receive the rain of heaven.

For more information on Planetshakers Conference 2019, you can visit Planetshakers.com. To watch the conference live on Daystar Television Network, go to Daystar.com or check your local listings.

About Daystar Television Network

Daystar Television Network is an award winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week - all around the globe, through all media formats possible. Reaching over 109 million households in the United States and over 5 billion people worldwide, Daystar is the fastest growing faith-based television network in the world. To learn more, visit Daystar.com.

About Planetshakers

At its core, Planetshakers seeks first and foremost to pursue the presence of God. All expressions of Planetshakers, including Planetshakers Band, which is known for its international touring and worship favorites like " Like A Fire ," " Endless Praise ," " Nothing Is Impossible , " " This Is Our Time " and " The Anthem ," find their source in the local church. There are currently nine Planetshakers Church campuses across Australia, Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the United States. In the past 13 years, Planetshakers Church has grown to over 20,000 members and is led by Senior Pastors, Russell and Sam Evans. The husband and wife team also host Planetshakers TV, a 30-minute Christian television program broadcast in over 100 countries.

Planetshakers Church is further involved in numerous community and charitable causes, including prison ministry, school programs, refugee outreach, disaster relief and welfare assistance. It also partners with World Vision to assist in urgent humanitarian crises around the world, and runs Planetshakers College in Melbourne, which equips local and international students to impact their world for Christ.

