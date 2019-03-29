Prosafe SE: Safe Scandinavia further extended

Aker BP ASA has exercised the second of three one-week options.

The total value of the option is approximately USD 1 million with operations continuing into mid-May 2019.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 29 March 2019

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act