Impinj, Inc.: A Work In Progress Led by Good Revenue GrowthI'm back to the stock market trash bucket searching for battered-down small-cap technology stocks that have been discarded by the broader market.If you dig deep enough, you will generally find some orphan stocks that could recover but things have to go right.This is the case with Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), which, while up 15.20% this year, is trading at below the midpoint of its 52-week range and a whopping 73% off its record high of $60.85 in June 2017.Should you decide to stop reading any further, I'd understand. But for those with stomach for some risk, Impinj stock is worth a look.The.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...