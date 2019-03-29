REC Group's fully automated and vertically integrated manufacturing site in Singapore

REC TwinPeak 2 Mono - one of REC Group's recent product innovations, based on REC Group's award-winning TwinPeak technology with half-cut cells and REC Group's twin-panel design

REC N-Peak - the world's first solar panel to combine n-type mono half-cut cells with a twin-panel design, rated up to 330 Wp, successfully launched at Intersolar Europe 2018



MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE, Mar 29, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Hanwha Q-Cells issued a press release on March 25, 2019 following the filing of patent infringement proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia against REC Group, BayWa r.e. Solar Systems, and Sol Distribution.In the claim against REC Group, Hanwha did not provide full particulars of their allegations despite REC Group's requests for the same and went ahead to commence proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia. Based on REC Group's preliminary analysis of Hanwha's complaints and the asserted patent, REC Group is confident that it does not infringe Hanwha's patent, and will vigorously defend itself, its award-winning products, its distributors, customers and partners. REC Group will take all measures to seek recourse against Hanwha, including petitioning for the invalidity of Hanwha's alleged patent. REC Group looks forward to prevailing in court.REC Group is well known for its innovations during its 23-year history and owns numerous valuable patents and patent applications which cover its products. Indeed in 2014, REC Group was the first tier 1 manufacturer to introduce half-cut cells with backside passivation for mass production. Last summer, REC launched N-Peak, the world's first solar panel combining half-cut mono n-type cells in a twin panel design. With a full black version of N-Peak, REC just launched its fourth innovation since last September. REC Group's solar panels are widely recognized for their unique product offering worldwide.Together with BayWa r.e. Solar Systems and Sol Distribution, REC Group is continuously increasing its footprint in Australia, which has been one of REC's global key markets for many years. Between 2016 and 2018, REC doubled its shipments to Australia. In 2018, the company saw an upsurge of REC-certified installers in Australia to a total of 260. REC Group is fully committed to keep on accelerating its presence in Australia and will demonstrate its newest product innovations at the Smart Energy Expo in Sydney, April 2-3.It will be business as usual for the European solar panel brand. REC Group will continue to produce, market and provide its customers and users with high-quality products and timely delivery to fulfill its vision that every person shall benefit from clean electricity directly from the sun. As always, REC Group will keep its distributors, customers and partners fully apprised of any developments.For further information please contact:Agnieszka SchulzeHead of Global PR, REC GroupTel.: +49 89 54 04 67 225E-mail: agnieszka.schulze@recgroup.comREC Solar EMEA GmbHLeopoldstraBe 17580804 Munich, GermanyManaging Director: Cemil SeberCourt of Registration: Munich HRB 180306VAT ID-No: DE266243545High-resolution pictures available for download in REC's Image Gallery. http://pr.report/BOIuHYVnAbout REC Group:Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually.Find out more at recgroup.com and on https://www.linkedin.com/company/rec_/ and https://twitter.com/RECGroupMediaSOURCE: REC Solar EMEA GmbHSource: REC Solar EMEA GmbHCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.