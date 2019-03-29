Blackpool Football Club Offered for Sale by Hilco Global

Sales Process Begins for Historic English Club

GLASGOW, Scotland, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Cooper and David Rubin, the Joint Receivers of Blackpool Football Club Limited ("Blackpool FC" or the "Club") have today instructed Hilco Global, a leading independent international financial services company, to assist in the sale and marketing of the Club and related football assets.

Blackpool FC was founded in 1887 in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, and is one of England's longest-standing professional association football clubs. The Club is enjoying a relatively successful season in the EFL League One, featuring in 8th place in the league table, having won 56 points from the Club's first 39 games.

The Club, now managed by Terry McPhillips, is hoping to end its 2018/19 season strongly while it looks for a buyer to help write a new chapter in Blackpool FC's eventful history. Hilco Global's Nat Baldwin commented, "Blackpool FC is a magnificent football club with an incredibly loyal following. We are well aware of the passion and emotions shown by the fans this season, and are delighted to be able to assist with finding a buyer that can lead the Club forward over the coming years."

Paul Cooper noted that there had already been "a significant level of interest" from potential buyers in the month since his appointment, and Hilco Global and the Joint Receivers will be building upon this foundation as part of the sale and marketing exercise going forward. Paul Cooper and David Rubin are advising all parties interested in the sale of Blackpool FC to contact Nat Baldwin (nbaldwin@hilcoglobal.eu) or Jack Gillespie (jgillespie@hilcoglobal.eu) of Hilco Global to register their interest.

