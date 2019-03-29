Take Advantage of Discounted Registration Rates for 2019 Food Safety Summit Until Sunday, March 31st

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / The Early Bird rates for The Food Safety Summit, the premiere event for food safety professionals, close this Sunday, March 31st. The 21st annual Trade Show and Conference is taking place May 6-9 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Click here to register for the conference program that will feature sessions led by industry thought leaders; a keynote presentation by Michael Taylor, co-chair of the Stop Foodborne Illness board, and Former Deputy Commissioner for Foods and Veterinary Medicine for FDA; eight certificate/certification courses; the 7th Annual Town Hall and opportunities for community discussions in an expansive exhibit hall. For access to the full program, visit www.foodsafetysummit.com/.

"Our Educational Advisory Board has put together a stellar conference program for this year's Summit and we encourage food safety professionals to take advantage of our advanced pricing rates for all of our education packages which expires this Sunday, March 31st," Scott Wolters, Chief Event Officer, BNP Media, producers of the event. " Right now, is the best opportunity to attend the summit, learn from our incredible faculty, network with your peers and find solutions in our exhibit hall for the best price." Visit foodsafetysummit.com for all of the latest information and registration rates.

Highlights for this year's Food Safety Summit include:

Certificate/Certification and Training Courses - New and expanded courses for 2019 are the 2.5 day Live Seafood HACCP Training, Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training and IA Conducting Vulnerability Assessments Course. The five returning courses are: Professional Food Safety Auditor Training, Certified in Comprehensive Food Safety (CCFS), HACCP Training, Preventive Controls for Human Foods, and Foreign Supplier Verification.

Education Sessions - The 2019 program will offer on a wide range of topics including blockchain technology, innovative social media and digital tools, whole genome sequencing, prop 65, 3rd party accreditation, the Sanitary Transportation Food Act, and much more. For details, visit https://www.foodsafetystrategies.com/agenda.

Community Engagement - small group discussions will be offered in the Community Hub; free presentations by food safety experts in the Community Learning Lounge, and exhibitor presentations in the Solutions Stages and in the Tech Tent. Attendees can also enjoy lunch on the show floor each day.

The Exhibit Hall will showcase solutions from 140+ exhibiting companies including Platinum Sponsor Sani Professional, Gold Sponsor Purell, Bronze Sponsor Alchemy and Solution Stage Sponsors bioMerieux, Lubriplate, ScanTech Sciences, TraQtion, NSF, Eurofins, ClorDiSys Systems, SafetyChain Software, Compliance Cops, Siemens, ReposiTrak, and Mettler Toledo.

Awards Programs - For the fifth year, the Summit is partnering with Sani Professional to present The Sani Awards™ which celebrates innovation and excellence in food safety within the foodservice industry. In addition, The NSF International Food Safety Leadership Awards, which recognizes individuals and organizations that have made a real and lasting impact on food safety, will also be presented.

Networking Events - Kick off the first evening with a Welcome Reception in the Exhibit Hall, connect with peers, chat with representatives and get a sneak peek at the exhibit displays at 5 pm on Tuesday, May 7. The celebration continues on Wednesday at 5:30 pm with a Networking Reception.

About the Food Safety Summit:

The Food Safety Summit is designed to meet the educational and informational needs of the entire food industry and will be held Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Food Safety Summit is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research.

