sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,03 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 857689 ISIN: BS0014301076 Ticker-Symbol: A8S 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,033
0,041
17:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIS RESOURCES LIMITED0,030,00 %