Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2019) - A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS) (OTCQB: AISSF) announced that consistent with its strategy to acquire battery material projects, it has sourced a high concentration manganese deposit in Peru. Following completion of the legal due diligence, the company has exchanged a Letter of Intent with the resource owner and negotiations are proceeding to secure an extraction agreement based on a royalty payment.

Phil Thomas, CEO and Director of Exploration recently visited Peru and subsequent to inspecting a number of manganese properties in both the south and north of Peru, selected this project, located approximately 300 kilometers north of Trujillo, where the nearby Salaverry Port will be used for shipping.

Phil Thomas, CEO, stated: "We are delighted to find a high grade manganese property that has excellent mine road access, good power and water supply, and sealed roads just 3km from the project. The very pro-mining community is 5km from the mine. The project currently has a mining permit for 350 tonnes per day but in the near future we will apply for permits to increase this tonnage. Five grab samples were taken from the three main bodies and we expect the ICP analysis to be available in the next few days from Alex Stewart in Lima, Peru."

A.I.S. Resources has been around since 1967, with strong management who have a long track record of success in lithium exploration, production and capital markets. The company's current activities are focused on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

