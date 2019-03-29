The Company's entry into protein therapeutics and nanoemulsion solutions using breakthrough technologies coupled with its core instruments enable it to provide transformative solutions to the life sciences industry

Easton, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2019) - Small Caps Daily recently published a full report on Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), after the Company's latest surge in press coverage piqued the publication's interest. The media interest is warranted, as it surrounds the commercial launch of Pressure BioSciences' Biopharmaceutical Contract Services Business. This newly launched vertical uses the Company's pressure-based technologies to provide a wide range of solutions across various industries, but the greatest impact will likely be in the field of life sciences.





The Company acquired intellectual property assets through its acquisition of BaroFold, Inc. in December 2017, which allowed Pressure BioSciences to expand its capabilities in the field of protein therapeutics. The objective of this acquisition was to develop a platform, which provides disaggregation solutions for protein-based drugs to large pharma and biotech companies and to help them meet regulatory requirements. This technology is referred to as the BaroFold platform and it is intended to work towards the dissolution of aggregated proteins in drugs and improve the product efficacy and safety for both new-drug entities and biosimilar products. Since there is an increase in the production of protein-based drugs, particularly in the field of immuno-oncology and for the cure of autoimmune diseases, the Company's management team expects the revenues within this stream to improve rapidly.

Interestingly, Pressure Bio's new business vertical has strong synergies with its initial market focus, involving the supply of pressure instruments to research laboratories. In fact, the capabilities developed for the protein therapeutics segment have enabled the Company to change its target market for instruments from academic research institutions to large pharmaceutical and biotech companies like Roche because the same instruments supplied by the Company in this segment are also employed in the protein disaggregation process. The Company anticipates significantly larger revenues and cash flows from its core pressure cycling technology instruments business, as it is now supplying its products to corporations with large R&D budgets and shorter sales cycles.

Currently, the main indeterminate factor in terms of the technology that Pressure Bio is developing within its pipeline is their Ultra Shear Technology. The purpose of this technology is to enable mixing oil and water using pressure greater than 20,000 psi, thereby resulting in the creation of nanoemulsion solutions. Such formulations have immense potential application across multiple industries, such as food and beverages, inks, paints, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. A good example of the use of this technology would be its employment in the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable, low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies, such as dairy products.

Dr. Bradford A. Young, Pressure BioSciences' Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, asserts, "The new Ultra Shear Technology is probably one of the most exciting parts of our business today. Since it involves a high level of intellectual property, we look forward to monetizing it very soon through licensing revenues."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of high pressure-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, food science, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, we are actively expanding the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired protein disaggregation and refolding technology from BaroFold, Inc. to allow entry into the biologics manufacturing and contract research services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

