The "Global Metagenomics Analysis Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metagenomics analysis market is set to reach from US$ 374.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1,505.7 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2018 to 2026.

A burgeoning requirement of genomic data repositories and technological advancement in companion diagnostic kits provide a positive impetus to metagenomic analysis market. Increasing demand for prophylactic medicines to build immunity against microbial infections further propel the metagenomic analysis of market growth.

Reagents kits are dominating the product segment for metagenomic analysis market. Increasing demand from research laboratories for library preparation kits to enhance workflow. Data analytics will grow at a rampant pace in the near future owing to recent development in bioinformatics tools and software solutions.

Sequencing driven technology is holding the largest market for the technology segment in metagenomic analysis market. Diagnosis of infectious disease and characterization of human gut microbes drive the sequencing driven technology market. Function-driven technology will register stable growth during the forecast period owing to its ability to screen proteins, vitamins and antibiotic resistance.

Environmental is reigning the application segment for metagenomic analysis market. Metagenomic technology is widely employed to understand the effect of anthropogenic activities on the surrounding environment. Ability to screen uncultured microbes and using microbes for wastewater treatment and crude oil spillage drive the environmental application market. Human health is garnering tremendous attention on account of increasing adoption of metagenomics in epidemiological studies and high throughput screening stage of drug discovery and development.

North America is the leading regional segment for metagenomic analysis market with 39% market share. Rising public health awareness and a significant rise in environmental degradation drive the market growth of metagenomic analysis in North America region.

Europe is the second largest market holding 26% share primarily due to rampant growth in bioinformatics tools and software solutions and burgeoning requirement of novel drugs to treat exotic microbial infection in Europe after the recent refugee influx from the Levant region.

The Asia Pacific represents a 17% market share on account of proactive government policies to set up genomic libraries and curb environmental degradation by applying metagenomic analytical studies.

Biotechnology companies providing metagenomics analysis are Agilent, Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Novogene Corporation, Promega Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN, Takara Bio, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Market Movements

A burgeoning requirement of a genomic library and data repository to perform epidemiological studies and drug discovery for microbial infection

Significant adoption of metagenomic analytical studies in the identification of degradation rate and effect of pollutants on ecological systems

Rampant growth in bioinformatics related software tools and solutions

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Metagenomics Analysis Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Metagenomics Analysis Market, by Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Metagenomics Analysis Market, by Technology, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Metagenomics Analysis Market, by Application, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global Metagenomics Analysis Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3. Metagenomics Analysis Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Metagenomics Analysis Market, by Key Players, 2017

Chapter 4. Global Metagenomics Analysis Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.2. Kits Reagents

4.3. Data Analytics

Chapter 5. Global Metagenomics Analysis Market, by Technology

5.1. Overview

5.2. Function Driven

5.3. Sequencing Driven

Chapter 6. Global Metagenomics Analysis Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Environmental

6.3. Human Health

6.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Metagenomics Analysis Market, by Geography

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Metagenomics Analysis Market Analysis, 2016 2026

7.3. Europe Metagenomics Analysis Market Analysis, 2016 2026

7.4. Asia Pacific Metagenomics Analysis Market Analysis, 2016 2026

7.5. Latin America Metagenomics Analysis Market Analysis, 2016 2026

7.6. Middle East and Africa Metagenomics Analysis Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Agilent Technologies

8.1.1. Business Description

8.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. News Coverage

8.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

8.3. Illumina Inc.

8.4. Luminex Corporation

8.5. Novogene Corporation

8.6. Promega Corporation

8.7. PerkinElmer Inc.

8.8. QIAGEN

8.9. Takara Bio Inc.

8.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kqsdbx/global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005344/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Genomics