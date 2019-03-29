sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GomSpace (Provider of Nanosatellites) Announces its Annual Report for 2018

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace (provider of nanosatellites) announces its annual report for 2018.

The report is available on the Company's homepage (www.gomspace.com).

About Gomspace Group AB

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45-40-31-55-57

Email: nbu@gomspace.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace--provider-of-nanosatellites--announces-its-annual-report-for-2018,c2776371

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/2776371/1016686.pdf

PDF

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/financial-report,c2600697

Financial report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14387/2776371/93471e41ce8cec7f.pdf

Årsrapport 2018 online

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14387/2776371/875cc8af370774f5.pdf

Annual Report 2018 online


