100 Fastest-growing use Cases in Artificial Intelligence Across the World - Exclusive Case Study by MarketsandMarketsTM

Top 100 use cases in AI across industries

Growing enterprises across industries are witnessing a paradigm shift in terms of technologies. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already revolutionizing major industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, supply chain, retail, fintech, operations, enterprise, intelligent edge, telecom, social media, marketing, education, aviation, military, agriculture, security, and computer vision. Industry-specific use cases are spurring the demand for AI technology. For instance, in the manufacturing industry, the key use cases of AI include predictive maintenance, industrial robots, and quality control. In the healthcare industry, major use cases of AI include patient data & risk analytics, in-patient care & hospital management, and virtual assistants. Supported by its numerous use cases, the AI technology features in the mainstream discussions among industry experts and researchers and is resulting in an increased R&D expenditure to further innovate in these application areas.

100 Fastest-growing Use Cases in Artificial Intelligence Across the World

Top 79 AI vendors across segments

With the AI technology gaining the momentum, the number of vendors and startups offering AI solutions is also growing exponentially. Industry leaders are also disrupting the AI market by acquiring startups and forming partnerships with other key players. AI vendors can be segmented on the nature of their offerings, such as hardware and devices, networking, software, security, platform, services, and the cloud. We have identified the top vendors in each of the above segments. Top hardware and devices vendors include Qualcomm Technologies, Tencent, and Intel. Among the AI platform vendors, Microsoft, AWS, IBM, and Google are the leaders. Major AI software providers include Honeywell, Nuance Communications, SAP, IBM, and Oracle.

Top 50 startups disrupting AI market

On the other hand, the number of AI startups are booming at a fast pace, globally. They are leading the innovation initiatives and are attracting significant funding from investors. We have identified the top AI startups to be watched for in the AI space, including DataRobot, Commerce.AI, Servion Global Solutions, Happiest Minds, and Cylance.

More than 40 outcomes are expected from AI

Major pain-points for any business today are the gaps between their existing capabilities and the desired business outcomes to solve buyer problems. We have identified the key business outcomes which can be achieved by adopting AI technology. Some of the key business outcomes include employee safety, reduced energy consumption, network optimization, customer loyalty, and cybersecurity.

Close to 30 functionalities are expected by buyers from AI solutions

To extract the maximum business value out of your AI deployments, you need to have the appropriate functionalities. Key AI functionalities include machine learning libraries, location intelligence, natural language generation, and real-time query response. We can help you identify the prerequisite functionalities to bridge the existing gaps and achieve the desired business outcomes. The functionalities can either be built independently, in collaboration or outsourced from other vendors who hold expertise in that specific area. For instance, a healthcare company looking to achieve remote elderly care would need to build or acquire functionalities such as speech recognition, natural language generation, language translator, real-time query response, data analysis, and targeted recommendations.

Study Coverage

The scope of various AI studies covers detailed information about major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of AI market across industries. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been carried out to provide insights into their business overviews, solutions and services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and recent developments associated with the respective markets.

