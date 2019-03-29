A well-known competitive intelligence provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitor analysis study for a surgical equipment manufacturer. During the course of this study, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to achieve their net profit target and drive business growth. Also, the study explains how Infiniti's competitor analysis strategy helped the surgical equipment manufacturer to keep track of their competitors' business plans and dynamically fine-tune their marketing efforts.

The rising number of surgical equipment manufacturing companies have drastically increased the level of competition in the market, making sustainability a key challenge for companies. This has prompted companies in the surgical equipment market to adopt a new approach that would help them keep track of their competitors' plans and thereby identify the right business strategies. Infiniti's competitor analysis strategy has helped several companies to spot instances where they are struggling compared to competitors and implement effective strategies to overcome them.

The business challenge:The client is a leading surgical equipment manufacturer. With the rising number of surgical equipment companies, the client was facing extreme difficulties in competing with other firms, especially in terms of cost, quality, and capability. With this, the client witnessed a decline in their overall sales rate. The decline in sales rate compelled them to reduce the prices for their products, which further resulted in a decline in their overall net profit margin by 17%. The client, therefore, was compelled to make changes in their business plans and keep a track of their competitors. To do so, the client approached the experts at Infiniti Research.

The solution offered:The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a detailed study of factors such as marketing strategies, strengths, weaknesses, market share, product development strategies, and future business plans of the client's key competitors. With this, the client was able to understand the common business strategies followed by their direct and indirect competitors. This further helped them to dynamically fine-tune their marketing efforts to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. As a result, the client was able to set competitive prices for their product and achieve their net profit target.

Infiniti's competitor analysis solution helped the client to:

Understand the product development strategies followed by their competitors

Improve product quality in comparison to that of their competitors

Infiniti's competitor analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Examining competitors' strengths and weaknesses

Analyzing competitors' pricing strategies

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

