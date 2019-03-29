Ahlstrom-Munksjö Offers Broad Range of Grease-proof Food Packaging Solutions Free of PFAS

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to be at the forefront of next generation technology, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, a leading producer of sustainable food packaging solutions, announced today its continued enhancements in the Grease-Gard family of brands, including its Grease-Gard FluoroFree papers. Grease-Gard FluoroFree delivers outstanding grease-resistance exceptional for food wraps, clamshells, microwave popcorn bags, and fast-food products without the use of fluorochemicals, commonly referred to as PFAS.



"When there is a preference to have grease-proof products without the use of PFAS, Ahlstrom-Munksjö has the unique capability of manufacturing them," said Robyn Buss, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Ahlstrom-Munksjö's North America Specialty Solutions Business Area. "Increasingly, consumers and brand owners are looking for a PFAS-free option, and yet they still need the product to meet FDA requirements for food contact, be cost-effective, and eco-friendly. We are uniquely situated to provide that option."



Grease-Gard FluoroFree papers not only meet grease-resistant needs, but also offer a broad range of basis weights, excellent glueability and printability, and can be uncalendered or calendared. Staying committed to Ahlstrom-Munksjö's sustainability initiatives, Grease-Gard FluoroFree papers can be produced with bleached or trulyNatural fibers, blended fibers, and post-consumer waste recycled options that are FDA approved for direct food contact.



"We keep adapting our Grease-Gard family of technologies to hit every performance and sustainability goal you need," said Zack Leimkuehler, Head of Business and Product Development for Ahlstrom-Munksjö North America Specialty Solutions. "Our plants have been manufacturing grease-resistant papers since the 1930s, well before the creation of fluorochemistry and PFAS."



As a leading manufacturer of grease-resistant papers and one of the first to engineer fluorochemical-free papers, Grease-Gard and Grease-Gard FluoroFree technologies flex to hit every performance spec.



The Ahlstrom-Munksjö North America Specialty Solutions team will be an active participant in the 2019 Sustainable Packaging Coalition's "SPC Advance" conference from April 1 - April 4 in Seattle, Washington. Ahlstrom-Munksjö's experts will play a key role in educating conference participants on PFAS alternatives, sustainable packaging solutions, and dedication to sustainable forestry practices.



Find out more by visiting. To discover some of the sustainable packaging solutions Ahlstrom-Munksjö offers, please visit Sustainable packaging page.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief



Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering includes filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass and carbon fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales are about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com.

