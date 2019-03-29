All-Realestates.com: Ketan Tuteja No Longer Manager for the Real Estate Platform

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the course of some changes of the real estate platform All-Realestates the previous managing director and main contact person Mr. Ketan Tuteja is no longer working for the company All Realestates Ltd. since September 2018. The real estate platform in the United Arab Emirates All-Realestates specializes in the brokerage of mostly high-priced real estate properties and offers the world's largest range of apartments for this region.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the richest and financially strongest countries in the world. Therefore, the region is attracting more and more well-trained specialists and managers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. For this target group, All-Realestates offers an ideal platform to find high-quality real estate. With more than 700,000 listed database entries, the company is one of the most important platforms for real estate in the United Arab Emirates.

The team around All-Realestates plans various innovations, in order to develop the service and the offer. The real estate platform already offers its customers a clear homepage and an all-inclusive service, with which customers and prospective customers are personally looked after in order to find a suitable property. Furthermore, the team supports customers and prospective customers with the financing, the insurance or also with possible modifications.

