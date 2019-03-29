Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Orexo AB, LEI: 549300LJ5CCWDPTK9Z08 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: ORX SE0000736415 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Orexo AB on March 29, 2019 at 16.20 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 16.40 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 16.50 CET, March 29, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related GB00BG5VYM99, GB00BG5X4B43, GB00BG5VZ719, GB00BG5VZ826, instruments: GB00BG5WQ377 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB