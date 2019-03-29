MarketsandMarkets Announces New Strategic Partnership With Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will leverage MarketsandMarkets' exclusive insights into more than 30,000 high-growth markets to drive innovation and deliver next-generation solutions to customers

CHICAGO and PALO ALTO, California, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets, the world's largest revenue impact research and advisory firm focused on high-growth niche markets, today announced a new strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE). Through the partnership, MarketsandMarkets will provide HPE's entire Pointnext team with holistic consulting services, comprised of industry analysts, a dedicated client services team as well as its cloud-based market intelligence platform, Knowledge Store. This partnership aims to help the HPE team better understand the evolving market, identify future areas of growth and capitalize on new and emerging opportunities in real time.

"Partners like HPE are a perfect fit for our market intelligence platform, KnowledgeStore. HPE recognizes the impact next-generation technologies will have on their business and are developing the insight needed to capitalize on those opportunities ahead of the competition. HPE can then use these insights to support their customers' future revenue and help them to build edge centric, cloud enabled and data driven enterprises," - Sandeep Sugla - Founder and CEO, MarketsandMarkets.

Knowledge Store connects the dots across different industries, segments and companies, enabling users to understand the interplay between different markets rather than looking at individual markets in isolation. This unique ecosystem approach enables users to identify emerging areas of revenue for themselves - as well as their clients - in the form of new technologies, applications, geographies and customer groups. As the largest repository of premium insights on more than 30,000 high-growth niche segments worldwide, Knowledge Store is continuously being updated based on new research, emerging markets and expert insights.

"We are excited to partner with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and provide HPE's Pointnext team with the most comprehensive competitive intelligence available on new and emerging technologies and markets. Our goal through this strategic partnership is to provide HPE with the insight needed to support revenue decisions, drive innovation and remain market leaders," -Shelly Singh - COO, MarketsandMarkets.

"While today's revenue comes from known sources and mature markets, the rapid pace of technological innovation dictates that future revenue will come from new and emerging opportunities. With a focus on high-growth, niche markets, MarketsandMarkets is uniquely positioned to help HPE understand not only how emerging and disruptive technologies and opportunities will impact our business, but also how it will impact our clients' business and our clients' customers, as well. By mapping out HPE's entire business ecosystem, MarketsandMarkets will help HPE uncover latent demand and gain competitive advantage by identifying future revenue opportunities ahead of the curve," - Ron Irvine - Global Director.

Adaptive Management Services, Hybrid Cloud Software and Services, HPE.

