Gridserve has revealed plans to install more than 100 electric-vehicle charging stations throughout the U.K. It will start building the first of these facilities later this year, backed by a £1 billion ($1.7 billion) investment.This year, the company plans to start installing the first of more than 100 such sites, which will be backed by PV arrays and batteries. The build-out is part of a £1 billion ($1.7 billion) program, backed by the U.K. government's first Energy Investment Portfolio. "Within five years we plan to have more than 100 Electric Forecourts in use, with each supported by solar ...

