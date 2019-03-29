Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource onthe best practices for establishing an effective warehouse inventory management systemBusinesses involved in the production, distribution or sale of a product holds inventory in various forms such as raw materials, work-in-process goods, and finished goods. As such, inventory management is emerging as one of the most important operational activities that help determine the success or failure of a business.

The process of monitoring and maintaining optimal levels of warehouse inventory is quite challenging. However, businesses that succeed in doing so will be better positioned to drive sales, enhance customer experience, and set an optimal capital cost structure. Failing which businesses will end up having the wrong level of inventory resulting in logistical chaos, lost sales, and lower profits.

"Regardless of the industry, warehouse inventory management plays a key role in ensuring that the inventory levels are optimized along all aspects of the supply network," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Warehouse Inventory Management: Best Practices

Data governance frameworks



The principle that governs lean data governance frameworks recommends that data should be embedded as a part of the inventory management process. The best way to accomplish this is by leveraging the use of analytic techniques and software tools that help ensure data integrity, standardize processes, and leverage audit capabilities. It not only helps enhance visibility into such processes but also leads to greater accuracy of insights obtained from datasets.

Inventory management tools



Today, leading businesses are focusing on implementing warehouse inventory management strategies to effectively track their inventory levels. In this context, effective warehouse design and a robust storage system that offers better visibility into inventory processes can help achieve superior business outcomes.

Vendor compliance programs



Vendor compliance programs generally revolve around establishing an effective channel for communication. While establishing one such program it is essential to include the details on specific requirements including label design, advanced shipping notification standards, and other such policies.

