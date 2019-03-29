Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Interim Results 29-March-2019 / 16:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining 29 March 2019 Block Commodities Limited ('Block Commodities' or 'the Company') Interim Results Chairman's Statement During the period under review, the Company continued its evolution from a junior exploration company with its Lac Dinga potash exploration licence, to a forward-thinking agri-tech company in sub-Saharan Africa, deploying new technologies to maximise value in African agriculture. Leveraging its connections in Africa, the Company is developing a platform to empower small scale farmers ("SSF") to raise productivity and secure better returns for produce, while establishing African communities as significant future global agricultural players. The platform uses blockchain technology to provide loans of utility tokens to the SSF which are then used to procure inputs from the Company. Trading During the period the Company prepared to roll out its commodities eco-system in a Zambian pilot, as an alternative to the Government's limited e-voucher scheme. An off-taker was secured and a group of local farmers engaged to run a pilot over 300ha. However, with the seasonal rains arriving earlier than forecast and delays in procuring inputs, the pilot has had to be postponed. Uganda Work continues with our off-take partner Pure Grow Africa Limited, to develop a pilot program for the Farmer 3.0 Ecosystem. It was initially envisaged to engage with up to 1,000 farmers, however delays in obtaining the necessary product import licences, mean that the initial pilot will be of a smaller scale using product procured in country. This is now ready to be rolled out, with work expected to commence in the final quarter. Lac Dinga The Company retains its interest in the exploration side of the fertiliser industry through its 70% interest in La Société des Potasses et des Mines S.A. ('SPM'), which holds the exclusive right to conduct exploration activities for potash salts over the Lac Dinga Project Area ('Lac Dinga' or the 'Project'). The farm out agreement with African Agronomix limited ("AAX") signed in July 2017, states that the licence must be in good standing before AAX can commence work on the Project. The Company continues to await formal approval of its application to extend the term of the licence for the third term permitted under the mining code of the Republic of Congo. Financial results The results for the period showed an operating loss of $0.5m (HY18: loss $0.7m). Finance charges increased to $0.2m (HY18: $0.1m) resulting in a loss before tax of $0.6m (HY18: $0.8m). Cash balances at 31 December 2018 were $1,000, (2017: $206,000). At 31 December 2018, the Group is reporting Net Liabilities of $427,000. The Company is currently in negotiations with the lender of the loan note with a view to the conversion of the loan note into equity. This would both return the Group balance sheet to a net asset position, as well as eliminate the accruing finance costs going forward. New commodity opportunity: entry into the cannabis market The Board has identified a n opportunity to enter the fast-growing legal medical cannabis market as the operator of medical cannabis production in jurisdictions where this is legally permitted. The global legal medicinal cannabis market [1] is expected to reach USD 146.4 billion by end of 2025, according to Grand View Research, Inc. The CBD market has huge potential and now with growing awareness of its beneficial nature, has rapidly increasing usage. The European medical cannabis market alone is expected to be worth 55 billion euros a year by 2028, according to London-based cannabis industry market intelligence firm Prohibition Partners [2]. It reckons the total legal market in Europe, including CBD, will be worth 123 billion euros by then. Entering the cannabis market represents a strategic move for Block Commodities. Leveraging on its existing connections in Africa, the Board believes that the use of blockchain technology can add significant value to the production and distribution of cannabis products. Over the last six months, the Company has worked to develop a number of opportunities to access the development of medicinal cannabis in low-cost jurisdictions. To date, Block Commodities has signed an option with shareholders of Greenbelt Company Limited to acquire a 100% interest ("Sale Shares"). Greenbelt was granted a licence by the Sierra Leone Minister of Agriculture and Forestry for medical cannabis production and processing in November 2018. Block Commodities plans to fast-track and streamline operations in Sierra Leone as soon as the acquisition is finalised. Financing As announced on 27 March 2019 the company has raised a minimum of GBP400,000 to enable it to acquire an option to acquire an exclusive licence to produce, process and market medicinal cannabis and for general working capital purposes. Scientific Advisory Board and collaboration agreement with Hexis Lab Limited To help deliver our strategy to enter the medicinal cannabis market, we announced earlier today a collaboration agreement with Hexis Lab Limited and the formation of a Scientific Advisory board (SAB). We welcome Dr. Olusola Idowu the CEO of Hexis Lab and Ian C. Tordoff, an advisor and strategist specialised in health sector innovation to the SAB. The Board believe that the Company now has a firm foundation upon which to build a growing revenue generating business built around our blockchain platform and look forward to reporting continued progress in the remainder of the current year Chris Cleverly Executive Chairman 29 March 2019 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement For the half year to 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to Year ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2018 2017 2018 Note $'000 $'000 $'000 Other trading - - (12) income / (loss) Operating (453) (263) (948) expenses Impairment of: - exploration - (271) - assets (50) - (100) - loan to unquoted company - - (86) - fixed assets - (101) - - investment in associate Other gains 97 (44) (20) /(losses) Operating loss (406) (679) (1,166) Net finance (158) (103) (357) expense Loss before (564) (782) (1,523) taxation Income tax - - - expense Loss for the (564) (782) (1,523) period attributable to owners of the parent company Loss per share: 5 (0.01 cents) (0.04 cents) (0.05 cents) basic and diluted All results relate to continuing activities Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement For the half year to 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to Year ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2018 2017 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 Loss for the period (564) (782) (1,523) Other comprehensive income Exchange translation (12) 89 4 differences on foreign operations Total comprehensive income (576) (693) (1,519) for the period attributable to owners of the parent company Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31 31 30 June December December 2018 2018 2017 Note $'000 $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets: exploration 3,000 3,000 3,000 activities 6 Property plant and equipment 3 82 6 Total non-current 3,003 3,082 3,006 assets Current assets Inventory - 68 10 Trade and other 1 109 92 receivables

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2019 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)