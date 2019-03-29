DJ Block Commodities Ltd: Interim Results

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Interim Results 29-March-2019 / 16:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining 29 March 2019 Block Commodities Limited ('Block Commodities' or 'the Company') Interim Results Chairman's Statement During the period under review, the Company continued its evolution from a junior exploration company with its Lac Dinga potash exploration licence, to a forward-thinking agri-tech company in sub-Saharan Africa, deploying new technologies to maximise value in African agriculture. Leveraging its connections in Africa, the Company is developing a platform to empower small scale farmers ("SSF") to raise productivity and secure better returns for produce, while establishing African communities as significant future global agricultural players. The platform uses blockchain technology to provide loans of utility tokens to the SSF which are then used to procure inputs from the Company. Trading During the period the Company prepared to roll out its commodities eco-system in a Zambian pilot, as an alternative to the Government's limited e-voucher scheme. An off-taker was secured and a group of local farmers engaged to run a pilot over 300ha. However, with the seasonal rains arriving earlier than forecast and delays in procuring inputs, the pilot has had to be postponed. Uganda Work continues with our off-take partner Pure Grow Africa Limited, to develop a pilot program for the Farmer 3.0 Ecosystem. It was initially envisaged to engage with up to 1,000 farmers, however delays in obtaining the necessary product import licences, mean that the initial pilot will be of a smaller scale using product procured in country. This is now ready to be rolled out, with work expected to commence in the final quarter. Lac Dinga The Company retains its interest in the exploration side of the fertiliser industry through its 70% interest in La Société des Potasses et des Mines S.A. ('SPM'), which holds the exclusive right to conduct exploration activities for potash salts over the Lac Dinga Project Area ('Lac Dinga' or the 'Project'). The farm out agreement with African Agronomix limited ("AAX") signed in July 2017, states that the licence must be in good standing before AAX can commence work on the Project. The Company continues to await formal approval of its application to extend the term of the licence for the third term permitted under the mining code of the Republic of Congo. Financial results The results for the period showed an operating loss of $0.5m (HY18: loss $0.7m). Finance charges increased to $0.2m (HY18: $0.1m) resulting in a loss before tax of $0.6m (HY18: $0.8m). Cash balances at 31 December 2018 were $1,000, (2017: $206,000). At 31 December 2018, the Group is reporting Net Liabilities of $427,000. The Company is currently in negotiations with the lender of the loan note with a view to the conversion of the loan note into equity. This would both return the Group balance sheet to a net asset position, as well as eliminate the accruing finance costs going forward. New commodity opportunity: entry into the cannabis market The Board has identified a n opportunity to enter the fast-growing legal medical cannabis market as the operator of medical cannabis production in jurisdictions where this is legally permitted. The global legal medicinal cannabis market [1] is expected to reach USD 146.4 billion by end of 2025, according to Grand View Research, Inc. The CBD market has huge potential and now with growing awareness of its beneficial nature, has rapidly increasing usage. The European medical cannabis market alone is expected to be worth 55 billion euros a year by 2028, according to London-based cannabis industry market intelligence firm Prohibition Partners [2]. It reckons the total legal market in Europe, including CBD, will be worth 123 billion euros by then. Entering the cannabis market represents a strategic move for Block Commodities. Leveraging on its existing connections in Africa, the Board believes that the use of blockchain technology can add significant value to the production and distribution of cannabis products. Over the last six months, the Company has worked to develop a number of opportunities to access the development of medicinal cannabis in low-cost jurisdictions. To date, Block Commodities has signed an option with shareholders of Greenbelt Company Limited to acquire a 100% interest ("Sale Shares"). Greenbelt was granted a licence by the Sierra Leone Minister of Agriculture and Forestry for medical cannabis production and processing in November 2018. Block Commodities plans to fast-track and streamline operations in Sierra Leone as soon as the acquisition is finalised. Financing As announced on 27 March 2019 the company has raised a minimum of GBP400,000 to enable it to acquire an option to acquire an exclusive licence to produce, process and market medicinal cannabis and for general working capital purposes. Scientific Advisory Board and collaboration agreement with Hexis Lab Limited To help deliver our strategy to enter the medicinal cannabis market, we announced earlier today a collaboration agreement with Hexis Lab Limited and the formation of a Scientific Advisory board (SAB). We welcome Dr. Olusola Idowu the CEO of Hexis Lab and Ian C. Tordoff, an advisor and strategist specialised in health sector innovation to the SAB. The Board believe that the Company now has a firm foundation upon which to build a growing revenue generating business built around our blockchain platform and look forward to reporting continued progress in the remainder of the current year Chris Cleverly Executive Chairman 29 March 2019 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement For the half year to 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to Year ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2018 2017 2018 Note $'000 $'000 $'000 Other trading - - (12) income / (loss) Operating (453) (263) (948) expenses Impairment of: - exploration - (271) - assets (50) - (100) - loan to unquoted company - - (86) - fixed assets - (101) - - investment in associate Other gains 97 (44) (20) /(losses) Operating loss (406) (679) (1,166) Net finance (158) (103) (357) expense Loss before (564) (782) (1,523) taxation Income tax - - - expense Loss for the (564) (782) (1,523) period attributable to owners of the parent company Loss per share: 5 (0.01 cents) (0.04 cents) (0.05 cents) basic and diluted All results relate to continuing activities Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement For the half year to 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to Year ended 31 December 31 December 30 June 2018 2017 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 Loss for the period (564) (782) (1,523) Other comprehensive income Exchange translation (12) 89 4 differences on foreign operations Total comprehensive income (576) (693) (1,519) for the period attributable to owners of the parent company Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31 31 30 June December December 2018 2018 2017 Note $'000 $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets: exploration 3,000 3,000 3,000 activities 6 Property plant and equipment 3 82 6 Total non-current 3,003 3,082 3,006 assets Current assets Inventory - 68 10 Trade and other 1 109 92 receivables

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2019 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)

Cash and cash 1 206 153 equivalents Total current 2 383 255 assets Total assets 3,005 3,465 3,261 Current liabilities Trade and other (1,797) (1,613) (1,719) payables Loan note 7 (1,635) (1,412) (1,423) Net (427) 440 119 (liabilities)/ass ets Equity Issued capital 8 19,345 19,192 19,314 Share based 2,882 2,633 2,882 payment reserve Foreign exchange translation (586) (488) (573) reserve Retained earnings (22,068) (20,897) (21,504) Total equity (427) 440 119 attributable to equity holders Statement of Changes in Equity Share Foreign based exchange payment translatio reserve n reserve Ordinary $'000 $'000 share capital Retained earnings $'000 Total $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 18,551 2,633 (577) (20,115) 492 July 2017 Loss for the - - - (782) (782) period Other comprehensive income Exchange - - 89 - 89 translation differences on foreign operations Total - - 89 (782) (693) comprehensive income for the period Transactions with owners Issue of shares 641 - - - 641 Total 641 - - - 641 transactions with owners Balance at 31 19,192 2,633 (488) (20,897) 440 December 2017 Loss for the - - - (741) (741) period Other comprehensive income Exchange - - (85) - (85) translation differences on foreign operations Total - - (85) (741) (826) comprehensive income for the period Transactions with owners Issue of shares 122 - - - 122 Issue of - 383 - - 383 options and warrants Lapse / - (134) - 134 - exercise of share-based payments Total 122 249 - 134 505 transactions with owners Balance at 1 19,314 2,882 (573) (21,504) 119 July 2018 Loss for the - - - (564) (564) period Other comprehensive income Exchange - - (13) - (13) translation differences on foreign operations Total - - (13) (564) (577) comprehensive income for the period Transactions with owners Issue of shares 31 - - - 31 Total 31 - - - 31 transactions with owners Balance at 31 19,345 2,882 (586) (22,068) (427) December 2018 Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the half year to 31 December Unaudited Unaudited Audited 2018 6 months 6 months year to to ended 31 31 30 June December December 2018 2018 2017 Operating $'000 $'000 $'000 activities Loss before tax (564) (782) (1,523) Adjustments for: Impairment of evaluation and - 271 - exploration assets Impairment of investment in - 101 - associate Impairment of property plant and - - 86 equipment Impairment of loan to unquoted 50 - 100 company Profit on disposal of investment - - (24) Share based payment change - 7 334 Depreciation 3 5 7 Movements in exchange (106) 48 65 Net interest 158 103 357 expense Operating cash flow before (460) (247) (598) movements in working capital Working capital adjustments: - Decrease / (increase) in 10 (68) (10) inventory - Decrease / (increase) in 26 (9) - receivables - Increase / (decrease) in 226 (41) 159 payables Cash used in (198) (365) (449) operations Net interest paid - (1) (42) Net cash outflow from operating (198) (366) (491) activities Investing activities Loan to unquoted company (50) (100) Net cash flow from investing (50) - (100) activities Financing activities Issue of shares 96 561 733 Net cash flow from financing 96 561 733 activities Net (decrease) / increase in (152) 195 142 cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 153 11 11 start of the period Effect of foreign exchange rates - - - Cash and cash equivalents at end 1 206 153 of the period Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements 1. General information During the period under review, the Company continued its evolution from a junior exploration company with its Lac Dinga potash exploration licence, to a forward-thinking agri-tech company in sub-Saharan Africa, deploying new technologies to maximise value in African agriculture. Leveraging its connections in Africa, the Company is developing a platform to empower small scale farmers ("SSF") to raise productivity and secure better returns for produce, while establishing African communities as significant future global agricultural players. The platform uses blockchain technology to provide loans of utility tokens to the SSF which are then used to procure inputs from the Company. The Company was also preparing its entry into the medicinal cannabis market as announced on 27 March 2019. Block Commodities is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in the Guernsey. The address of its registered office is Richmond House, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1GZ. The Company is admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth market. The unaudited interim financial statements for the 6 months ended 31 December 2018 were approved for issue by the board on 29 March 2019. The interim financial statements for the 6 months ended 31 December 2018 and the 6 months ended 31 December 2017 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the year ended 30 June 2018 are extracts from the annual report and do not constitute statutory accounts. The unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared in US Dollars as this is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates. 2. Basis of preparation The condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 31 December 2018, which are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor, have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), as adopted by the European Union, accounting policies adopted by the Group and set out in the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2018 (available at www.blockcommodities.com [3]). The Group does not anticipate any additional significant change in these accounting policies for the year ended 30 June 2019. References to 'IFRS' hereafter should be construed as references to IFRSs as adopted by the EU. While the financial figures included in this report have been computed in accordance with IFRSs applicable to interim periods, this report does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as that term is defined in IFRSs. The financial information contained in this report also does not constitute statutory accounts under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended. 3. Significant accounting policies Basis of accounting The unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for financial instruments measured at fair value. The principal accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018. 4. Segment reporting The directors consider that the Group's activities comprise the segments of fertiliser trading and potash exploration and other unallocated expenditure in one Geographical segment, Africa. Revenue represents sales to external customers. Unallocated expenditure relates to central costs and any items of expenditure that cannot be directly attributed to an individual segment.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2019 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)