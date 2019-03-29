sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,00 Euro		+0,09
+1,14 %
WKN: 898038 ISIN: IT0001055521 Ticker-Symbol: 2DO 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LA DORIA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LA DORIA SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,94
8,19
18:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LA DORIA SPA
LA DORIA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LA DORIA SPA8,00+1,14 %