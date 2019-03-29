ALSO Holding AG: ALSO Annual General Meeting Approves 9% Dividend Increase to CHF 3.00

EMMEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / The ALSO Group (SIX: ALSN) announces that the Annual General Meeting has approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. A total of 110 shareholders representing 84.1% of the voting share capital attended the Annual General Meeting in Lucerne.

At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved the Annual Report 2018 and granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Group Management. The shareholders approved the 7th consecutive dividend increase to CHF 3.00 (+9%) per share for 2018. This corresponds to an increase of CHF 2.30 (+329%) since 2011. The dividend will be distributed from capital contributions reserves and will be free of withholding tax. The dividend payment date is April 4, 2019 (ex-date: April 2, 2019). The retained profit of CHF 328.0 million is being carried forward to the new account.

The shareholders also approved for the financial year 2019 the maximum total amount of compensation for the Board of Directors and the maximum amount of fixed and variable compensation for the members of the Group Management for the same period.

The members of the Board of Directors, Peter Athanas, Walter P. J. Droege, Rudolf Marty, Frank Tanski, Ernest-W. Droege and Gustavo Möller-Hergt were re-elected for a further year in office. In addition, the shareholders approved the re-election of Gustavo Möller-Hergt as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 550 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 100 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 18 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 9.2 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2018. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com

Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in "special situations". With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://www.droege-group.com

