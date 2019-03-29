Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Statement PJSC MegaFon: MEGAFON ANNOUNCES A SHAREHOLDER TRANSACTION RESULTING IN CHANGES TO ITS SHAREHOLDINGS 2019-03-29 / 19:53 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *MEGAFON ANNOUNCES A SHAREHOLDER TRANSACTION RESULTING IN CHANGES TO ITS SHAREHOLDINGS* *MOSCOW, Russia (29 March 2019) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" (MoEx: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), hereby announces that it has been notified earlier today that USM Telecom LLC ("USM Telecom") has purchased 86 800 000 ordinary shares of MegaFon, representing a 14.00% interest in the Company's share capital, from MegaFon Finance LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("MegaFon Finance"), on 28 March 2019.* USM Telecom LLC is the sole shareholder of AF Telecom Holding LLC ("AF Telecom"), which in turn is the controlling shareholder of the Company, holding 349 170 620 ordinary shares of the Company, representing a 56.32% interest in the share capital of MegaFon. Both USM Telecom and AF Telecom are affiliated through common ownership with the USM Group. As a result of this transaction, the total interest in the share capital of the USM Group in MegaFon has increased to 70.32%, while the position of MegaFon Finance in the Company has been reduced from 42.88% to 28.88% of the Company's share capital. The percentage of ordinary shares and global depositary receipts in free float remains at 0.8%. -end- *For More Information:* PJSC "MegaFon" Investors: Dmitry Kononov Director for Investor Relations and M&A Tel: +7 926 200-64-90 dkononov@megafon.ru Media: Artem Lebedev Director for Corporate Communications Tel: +7 925 696-06-77 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru *Notes to Editors* *MegaFon PJSC* is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol MFON. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru [1]_._ *Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements* Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may", or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations. 2019-03-29 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 793857 2019-03-29 MSK 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ef92790d0a6b4db8448eeb56ca25d5c2&application_id=793857&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

