Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Director Dealing 29-March-2019 / 16:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 March 2019 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 29 March 2019 of the following transaction by Barry Gilbertson, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Barry Gilbertson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial Initial Notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Custodian REIT plc b) LEI 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB00BJFLFT45 b) Nature of the Purchase of Shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 113.133 pence 10,000 d) Aggregated information 10,000 - Aggregated volume 113.133 pence - Price e) Date of the 2019-03-27 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8012 EQS News ID: 793885 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=793885&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

