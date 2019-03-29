Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns AA long-term issuer ratings to the French Republic. KBRA also assigns K1+ short-term issuer ratings to the sovereign. The long-term ratings carry a Stable Outlook. The sovereign credit report is available here

Ratings Rating Outlook Action Foreign Currency Sovereign Rating-Long Term AA** Stable Assigned Local Currency Sovereign Rating-Long Term AA** Stable Assigned Foreign Currency Sovereign Rating-Short Term K1+** Assigned Local Currency Sovereign Rating-Short Term K1+** Assigned

Main credit support factors

Leading global economy that shares the institutional and development characteristics of the most advanced industrialised economies.

Significant geostrategic influence given its importance to the European Union (EU) and global politics.

Large, wealthy and highly diversified economy. Lower export dependency than peers and broad diversification underpins macroeconomic stability.

Strong financing flexibility given ample demand from both domestic and nonresidents for French government bonds. France enjoys benchmark fixed-income status in Europe. Low funding costs and lengthy average maturity underpin high debt affordability.

Main credit concerns

Elevated general government debt, in the context of a very high revenue intake, reduces fiscal flexibility and France's capacity to respond to economic and financial shocks.

High public expenditure, a heavy tax burden and regulatory barriers stifle competitiveness and act as an impediment to stronger growth.

The highly segmented nature of the French labour market and long-standing rigidities such as limited mobility between sectors and regions are being addressed but remain an impediment to greater economic vibrancy.

Reduced competitiveness due to structural constraints, although there is awareness of the need to correct these problems.

KBRA's sovereign ratings of the French Republic reflect the large scale and diversification of the economy, its high-income status, long-standing macroeconomic stability, institutional robustness, significant financing flexibility, stable banking sector, and membership of the EU and euro area. The elevated government debt burden, high annual public expenditures, weaker macroeconomic performance vis-à-vis peers, and persistent weaknesses in the labour and product markets are rating constraints.

The ratings are based on KBRA's Sovereigns Rating Methodology published on 10 May 2017. Weights used for assigning these ratings are described in the methodology used for this credit rating action.

Disclosures:

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the EU Information Disclosure Form. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com

This is an unsolicited rating. The rated entity or related third party did participate in the rating process and KBRA did have access to the accounts and other relevant internal documents.

Related Publications:(available at www.kbra.com

French Republic Rating Report

Sovereigns Rating Methodology

