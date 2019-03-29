AXA Property Trust Ltd - Half Yearly Report and Consolidated Financial Statements

AXA Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)

LEI Number: 213800AF85VEZMDMF931

(The "Company")



HALF YEARLY REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

29 March 2019



The new Board notes that it currently expects the Half Year Report and Consolidated Financial Statements of the company for the period to 31 December 2018 to be released at 07:00 on Monday 1 April, after which time a request will be made to the FCA for the current suspension from trading of the company's shares to be lifted.



