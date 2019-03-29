sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.03.2019 | 18:52
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AXA Property Trust Ltd - Half Yearly Report and Consolidated Financial Statements

AXA Property Trust Ltd - Half Yearly Report and Consolidated Financial Statements

PR Newswire

London, March 29

AXA Property Trust Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)
LEI Number: 213800AF85VEZMDMF931
(The "Company")

HALF YEARLY REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

29 March 2019

The new Board notes that it currently expects the Half Year Report and Consolidated Financial Statements of the company for the period to 31 December 2018 to be released at 07:00 on Monday 1 April, after which time a request will be made to the FCA for the current suspension from trading of the company's shares to be lifted.


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court, Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2019 PR Newswire