Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, is proud to have been named in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table for the third consecutive year. The prestigious list ranks the UK's highest performing private firms by international growth.

The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 recognizes companies based on their overseas sales in the preceding two-year period. From 2015 to 2018, Options has continued to double its global revenues, with international sales of over £44.3 million, group revenue growth of 40% and overall sales of £71 million in 2018.

Options Founder and Co-CEO, Nigel Kneafsey commented, "We are delighted to be ranked among the UK's fastest growing private companies once again. Our international success is a result of providing a consistent, high touch engagement model for our global clients, regardless of location. In the past year, we have continued to grow our staff with several strategic senior hires in New York, Hong Kong, and London as well as expand our operations in New Zealand and across the Asia-Pacific region. Of special note is our rapid colocation expansion into key international markets, including Australia, Switzerland, Canada, and Korea."

This latest accolade follows Options' record of industry awards success throughout 2018.

Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer private cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Our clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005478/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Niall McAleer

Tel: 020 7070 5019

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com