Sensors & Software GmbH Announces The Opening of a New Office in Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensors & Software GmbH announced the opening of a new office in Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany. This new location strengthens the Sensors & Software Inc. Europe presence and offers a single location for the sales, support and development of the full range of Ground Penetrating Radar product line.

To celebrate the opening of this new, strategically important office, Sensors & Software GmbH held a grand opening on March 28th, 2019. Full details of the event are available by contacting Europe Business Development Director, Dieter Griess at +49 (2624) 915 9353.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new European office in Germany," said Charles W. Miller, President & Chief Operating Officer at Sensors & Software Inc." This new facility is located in close proximity to some of the world's leading high-tech companies. Our new location will provide access to a large pool of the finest product development talent in the region that we can use to fuel the continued growth of our product line," Miller added.

"It will be our pleasure to meet new and existing customers along with the mayor, suppliers, partners, colleagues and friends on March 28th to celebrate the commitment we have made to expanding our product offering to the community of Germany and Europe as a whole," added Miller.

Contact information for new European office:

Sensors & Software Europe GmbH

Bergstrasse 63a

D-56203 Höhr-Grenzhausen

Germany

Phone: +49(2624)915-9353

Website: www.Sensoft.ca

About Sensors & Software Inc.

Founded in 1988, Sensors & Software is the worldwide leader of GPR innovations. The company offers a wide range of hardware and software products and services designed to understand what lies beneath the surface and empower informed decision-making.



Regarding the new European office, contact us at +1-905-624-8909