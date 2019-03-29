Arix Bioscience plc - Autolus Announces Conference Call to Discuss AUTO1 ALLCAR19 Data Presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2019

LONDON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX) ("Arix"), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today notes that its portfolio company, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) ("Autolus"), has announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:00 am ET / 1:00 pm BST to discuss initial data on the AUTO1 ALLCAR19 Phase 1/2 study in adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) , which is being presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 1, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The full text of the abstract is available on the AACR website at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/presentation/9977

The announcement can be accessed on Autolus' investor website at https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations and full text of the announcement from Autolus is contained below.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

Conference Call and Webcast to Be Held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:00 am ET / 1:00 pm BST

LONDON, UK,March 29, 2019 -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:00 am ET / 1:00 pm BST to discuss initial data on the AUTO1 ALLCAR19 Phase 1/2 study in adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) being presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 1, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Claire Roddie, MB PhD FRCPath, consultant hematologist, University College London Hospital and honorary senior lecturer, University College London, will deliver the poster presentation. Details include:

Abstract Number: CT105

Session Name: PO.CT04 - Phase I-III Trials in Progress: Part 1

TITLE: AUTO 1, a novel fast off CD19CAR delivers durable remissions and prolonged CAR T cell persistence with low CRS or neurotoxicity in adult ALL

Session Date: Monday, April 1, 2019

Session Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 17

The full text of the abstract is available on the AACR website at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/presentation/9977.

Conference Call Information

Autolus management will host a conference call featuring Dr. Roddie on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:00 am ET/ 1:00 pm BST to discuss the ALLCAR19 data presented at AACR. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-events/events.

The call may also be accessed by dialing 866-679-5407 (U.S.) or 409-217-8320 (international) and referencing conference ID 7679666. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and enter conference ID 7679666.

About AUTO1

AUTO1 is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in safety - while maintaining similar levels of efficacy - compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, AUTO1 may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the T cells' abilities to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells. In 2018, Autolus signed a license agreement under which Autolus acquired global rights from UCL Business plc (UCLB), the technology-transfer company of UCL, to develop and commercialize AUTO1 for the treatment of B cell malignancies. AUTO1 is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies, one in pediatric ALL and one in adult ALL.

For information about the trials, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02443831 and

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02935257.

About Adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

According to the American Cancer Society, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is predicted to affect approximately 5,960 adults in the United States in 2018. Combination chemotherapy enables 90% of adult patients to experience CR (complete response). Despite this, the prognosis of adult ALL is still poor and has not changed significantly during the last two to three decades, with long-term remission rates limited to 30-40%. Approximately 50% of all adult ALL patients will relapse.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit http://www.autolus.com.