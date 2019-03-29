Braden Counseling Center: Individual and Couples Counseling Center Announces New Employees

SYCAMORE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / Braden Counseling Center in Sycamore, Illinois, has announced the hiring of two new employees. A representative for the counseling center states that the new employees will help the center in providing a variety of counseling services.

Brenda Butz, a representative for the center says, 'We are pleased to welcome Dwayne Thomas, CADC and Jane Gaitskill, LCSW to our team. We are also pleased to announce that Nicole Bowker and Nikki Myers are in the process of completing their certification for EMDR.'

Butz states that Gaitskill will be able to accept Medicare for services rendered. She adds that Thomas and Bowker will be working out of the company's Geneva location which is located at 322 W State St, Geneva, IL 60134, while Gaitskill and Myers will be working from the Rochelle and Sycamore locations.

'Our goal is to teach our clients the needed skills to manage their life on their own,' says Butz. 'We do this through a number of evaluations and resources, as well as through our highly skilled and professional employees.'

The counseling center provides outpatient services and programs for behavioral health. Since opening in 2002, the center has had thousands of clients who have entered and successfully exited their programs. They currently have offices in Sycamore, Geneva, Elgin, Bartlett, and Rochelle, Illinois. Butz adds that the center is licensed by the Illinois State Department of Human Services, through their Division of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse. Through these licenses, they offer intensive outpatient programs for adults and adolescents.

Butz states that their clinical staff includes professionals from a number of disciplines, including licensed and certified counselors who are available to help treat a number of issues. The center has received numerous referrals from local hospitals and doctors, as well as other behavioral healthcare agencies in order to provide needed services to clients.

Butz continues that they are pleased to announce the addition of their new clinical staff members and states that these new employees will join a team of professionals that are dedicated to providing the utmost in care for those who suffer from alcoholism, drug addiction and a number of other mental incapacities. Those interested in learning more can view their Facebook page.

Butz states that the center is available to evaluate and consult with those who are in need of treatment and that they urge those who are suffering from any sort of addiction to contact them to discuss their treatment options. She adds that their new employees will work with others in the center to provide the best possible treatment options for those in need, and she adds that the center's website offers more information on the new employees, as well as existing staff members. The website also provides detailed information about the center and the services that they provide, as well as various resources that Illinois residents can use for their individual needs.

The counseling center provides flexible scheduling throughout the week and on weekends by appointment. Butz adds that they provide both counseling and medication services and that they offer a free initial consultation for all of their clients. Staff members are available to help potential clients to understand and verify their insurance benefits, including BCBS and Medicare, and the center accepts other payment options as well.

Those who are interested in learning more or who are in need of counseling services can contact the counseling center through their website, by phone or by email. Detailed driving instructions, as well as phone numbers for each of their Illinois locations, can also be viewed on the website. Butz adds that they offer same day DUI evaluations for those in need, as well as resources to help those who are addicted, including postings on their website with information about a number of available resources in the area. Families of those addicted can also visit the center or their website to learn more about how to help a loved one who is addicted.

Braden Counseling Center

Brenda Butz

815-787-9000

bbutz@bradencenter.com

2600 DeKalb Ave Suite J Sycamore, IL. 60178

