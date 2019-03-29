Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty Launches Their Inaugural Issue of Reside Magazine

RIDGEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty, one of New Jersey's leading luxury real estate firms, announces the launch of their inaugural issue of RESIDE® Magazine created in conjunction with Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Media Group. Wall Street Journal is one of the largest publications in the United States, with a circulation of approximately 2.474 million copies, including over 1.5 million digital subscriptions. The customized luxury magazine will target Wall Street Journal subscribers who intend to purchase a home within the next 12 months with an estimated budget of $1,392,470 for their next primary residence purchase, and an estimated budget of $790,773 for their next secondary vacation purchase.

Explore Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty's Reside Magazine for

the latest in luxury living, travel, decor and so much more!

Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty's customized magazine featured a 32-page insert showcasing properties in major New Jersey market areas including Alpine, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Franklin Lakes, Hoboken, Jersey City, Montclair, Short Hills, Summit, and many others. The magazine featured 42 sales associates showcasing 55 distinct properties across New Jersey. The magazine was distributed by Dow Jones Media Group printers and distributors to over 9,050 Northern New Jersey Wall Street Journal subscribers and will be digitally distributed to over 75,000 people.

'We're excited to participate in this collaborative process with Dow Jones Media Group to create our inaugural issue of RESIDE® Magazine,' says Charles Oppler, COO and Owner of Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty. 'RESIDE® is a customized, high-quality magazine designed to showcase our properties through the Wall Street Journal & Barron's Group global network, and we're proud to launch our inaugural issue.'

Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty celebrated its best year yet in 2018 with over 2,700 transactions and over 2 billion in sales. In 2018, they announced the opening of their new Montville regional office, expanding their presence in Morris County. Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty is proud to be affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty®, a brand which provides global reach, with 990 offices worldwide in 72 countries and territories worldwide, 22,000 affiliated independent sales associates, and more than $112 billion in global sales volume for 2018.

Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty is located at 55 North Maple Avenue in Ridgewood, New Jersey, 07450. For additional information, please contact 201.639.5555.

ABOUT Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty: Marketing New Jersey Real Estate at the Highest Level, Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty is an integral part of the New Jersey real estate landscape, with a dedicated team of over 600 licensed professionals and staff working out of 13 offices throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. Regional Offices are located in Alpine, Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, Franklin Lakes, Hoboken, Montclair, Montville, Ridgewood, Saddle River, Short Hills, Summit, Tenafly, and Westfield.

Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty is committed to skillfully serving their clients and the community, fostering a culture of ethics, collegiality, community, and diversity; delivering exceptional results within the industry as a top-ranked, fully integrated New Jersey real estate services firm. For further information visit: www.prominentproperties.com or connect on social via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ppsir.

Contact:

Amanda D'Amore



amanda.damore@prominentproperties.com

Additional Links

Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty - Reside Magazine

Additional Images

Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty Locations

LIVE WATERFRONT

Marie Kondo's 5 Favorite Things

SOURCE: Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540597/Prominent-Properties-Sothebys-International-Realty-Launches-Their-Inaugural-Issue-of-Reside-Magazine