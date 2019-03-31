BlackBerry (BB), a forgotten tech stock has transformed itself into a hidden gem. It is now a cybersecurity stock. A year ago we wrote this piece BlackBerry: Hidden Gem Stock With Bullish Outlook For 2018 And 2019 and it certainly is still relevant, even more relevant than ever. In fact our forecast from last year is now being confirmed in the last quarterly earnings report. BlackBerry, a hidden gem, is about to a fast growing tech stock, and certainly deserves a spot in our top tech stocks of 2019. BlackBerry Tech Stock: From Forgotten Mobile Stock To Fast Growing Cybersecurity ...

