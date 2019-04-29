Plunge into a Forgotten Age of Elegance

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The only right way to travel is with elegance, chic and style, and we all know it's true. Luxury Lifestyle Awards are proud to present you La Veranda Resort Phú Qu?c - MGallery Collection, this year's winner in the category of Luxury Hotel in Vietnam, and your reliable partner in the grand and classy trip to this outstanding country.

La Veranda Resort Phú Qu?c's enticing blend of classical signatures and stylish Vietnamese themes pays tribute to a bygone age. Inspired by the founder's family connection to Phú Qu?c, La Veranda's charming 1920s French colonial-style mansion provides a captivating centerpiece to this delightful beachside property.

Nestled on the sands of the island's stunning southwest coast, La Veranda Resort transports you to a forgotten age of elegance. Balconies and verandas offer stunning vistas of an unspoiled beach and the azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand. Cocooned by lush tropical gardens, every detail of the 70 spacious rooms evokes an era when life was slower, simpler. More refined.

Phú Qu?c is Vietnam's largest, most serene island. Isolated from outside influence for much of its modern history, its untouched coastline can now be easily accessed via a 50-minute flight from Ho Chi Minh City. This can be a vacation of pure relaxation, or one full of events - you choose!

You can explore La Veranda's exclusive collection of luxury tours and adventures offering unique insights into Phú Qu?c's natural and cultural beauty, enjoy a day of luxurious relaxation and snorkeling on your own private beach, or pick some of the 12 romantic experiences, designed by the hotel's special Romance Concierge to add a touch of magic to couples' Phú Qu?c experience.

Everything is possible here - in Vietnam with La Veranda Resort Phú Qu?c!

