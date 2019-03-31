OMV: Austrian oil and gas company OMV and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed two Memorandums of Understanding to explore new opportunities for collaboration in the petrochemical sector. One agreement provides for collaboration in the petrochemical sector, including the evaluation of new opportunities in petrochemical projects as a potential extension to the existing partnerships, as well as the exchange of knowledge and experience in petrochemical operations and refinery-petrochemical integration and optimization. The two companies will also assess opportunities for petrochemicals marketing support. The second agreement intends to explore potential opportunities for collaboration in the area of OMV's patented ReOil® process. This innovative process converts used ...

