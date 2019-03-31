Nokia and Qualcomm kickstart the era of 5G for industry with demonstrations at Hannover Messe 2019

Press Release

Nokia to power 5G Arena for Deutsche Messe AG at the world's largest industrial trade show, using mobile test devices by Qualcomm Technologies

Collaboration with nine companies, showcasing 5G industrial IoT use cases

31 March 2019

Hannover, Germany - Nokia will showcase future industrial applications running over a live 5G network at Hannover Messe, from April 1st to April 5th. The 5G Arena in Hall 16 will be powered by a Nokia 5G network, providing reliable wireless connectivity for several leading industry players to present their visionary 5G demonstrations to a large audience at the world's biggest industrial trade show. The showcases will use Qualcomm mobile test devices to connect. Industrial campus networks based on existing LTE or new 5G technologies will provide reliable wireless connectivity to enable digitalization and innovative applications in the wake of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The world is looking at Germany as the first country to allocate spectrum for private 4G/LTE and 5G campus networks directly to enterprises. To showcase the benefits of private wireless networks, the 5G Arena at Hannover Messe 2019 will be the world's first industrial 5G campus network of this scale and diversity.

Showcases in the 5G Arena include:

Bosch Rexroth - a human machine interface with 5G-enabled emergency stop capabilities

Festo - predictive maintenance based on 5G-collected data sets

Götting - an automated guided vehicle (AGV) with live video streaming over 5G

Phoenix Contact - replacing industrial Ethernet with 5G for process control

Siemens - asset analytics in the cloud with various data points collected via 5G

Weidmüller - an energy monitoring solution of the welding process in car manufacturing at Volkswagen

Zeiss - a 5G-connected process quality control system for the automotive industry

"The smart, connected factories of the future will not only be able to make things, but make decisions too. We are very proud to support these live over-the-air demos with Nokia and European industry players to what 5G will make possible for industrial IoT," said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president & president, Qualcomm EMEA, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies has been a key enabler in the industrial IoT for years, and we look forward, with 5G, to continuing to make Industry 4.0 a reality in Europe and around the world."

"The fourth industrial revolution promises massive gains in productivity, disruptive customer experiences, and new business models," said Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise and Chief Strategy Officer. "Next generation networks, including 5G, will enable this industrial transformation and beyond with network reliability, capacity and low-latency features. We are delighted to work with Deutsche Messe AG and Qualcomm Technologies to bring industrial use-cases to the 5G Arena including intelligent factories, where workers are safer, equipment is smarter, and efficiencies are higher."





"It is our ambition to spearhead new industry trends with Hannover Messe," said Dr. Jochen Köckler, chairman of the Managing Board of Hannover Messe organizer Deutsche Messe AG. "Digitalization and 5G are megatrends for both our exhibitors and visitors and together with our technology partners Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies, we provide a unique trial area. This will be the first time most visitors of Hannover Messe have ever had the chance to experience 5G in action and gain first hand insights of its many benefits."

Learn more about Nokia's enterprise solutions at Hannover Messe 2019 in Hall 6, H10.

Nokia recently announced it now has 30 commercial 5G deals, demonstrating Nokia's extensive portfolio of 5G capabilities. A full list Nokia's 5G announcements can be found here (https://networks.nokia.com/5g/press-releases).

