Shionogi Co., Ltd (hereafter "Shionogi") announces that the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) submission for cefiderocol, a novel siderophore cephalosporin, has been accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The CHMP has granted cefiderocol accelerated assessment indicating that this medication is expected to be of major public health interest, particularly from the point of view of therapeutic innovation. Shionogi is seeking an indication for the treatment of infections due to aerobic Gram-negative bacteria in adult patients with limited treatment options.

Cefiderocol has shown in vitro activity against all the Gram-negative species that were identified by the WHO as being the highest priority for finding new treatments.1,2 These include the critical carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative non-fermenters Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as difficult-to-treat carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. Cefiderocol has been developed to meet a significant unmet need in an area where mortality is high. No antibiotics are currently available that address all three major carbapenem-resistant mechanisms.

"We are pleased to announce the MAA submission for cefiderocol which is an important milestone in the regulatory process." said Dr. John Keller Senior Vice President Global Business Division and Head of European and US operations Shionogi.

AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance) is a major health burden that urgently needs to be addressed. In the US and Europe alone, approximately 56,000 people die of antibiotic-resistant infections every year.3,4 If no action is taken, antibiotic resistance is predicted to kill 10 million people every year by 2050 at a cumulative cost to global economic output of 100 trillion USD.5

About Cefiderocol An Investigational Antibiotic Agent

Cefiderocol is a siderophore cephalosporin with a novel mechanism for efficiently penetrating the outer cell membrane of Gram-negative pathogens. Cefiderocol binds to ferric iron and is actively transported into bacterial cells through the outer membrane via the bacterial iron transporters, which function to incorporate this essential nutrient for bacteria.6 This mechanism allows cefiderocol to overcome resistance due to porin channel mutations as well as achieving higher concentrations in the periplasmic space where it can then bind to receptors and inhibit cell wall synthesis in the bacterial cells.7 In addition, cefiderocol can also enter cells by passive diffusion through porin channels and is stable against all known classes of beta-lactamases, including both the metallo- and serine-carbapenemases.8 Data from global surveillance studies for cefiderocol demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide spectrum of Gram-negative pathogens including carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, P. aeruginosa, Enterobacteriaceae, and S. maltophilia.1Cefiderocol has poor in vitro activity against Gram-positive or anaerobic bacteria.

Cefiderocol is currently in clinical development. The APEKS-cUTI study was successfully completed in 2017. It was a multinational, multicenter, double-blind trial, which enrolled 452 patients with a complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI). This trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of cefiderocol in this population versus imipenem/cilastatin in hospitalized adult patients at risk for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infection.9,10,11 The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal has published the clinical results from this trial.12

Two Phase III studies are ongoing in patients with HAP/VAP/HCAP (APEKS-NP) and with carbapenem-resistant pathogens at various infection sites (CREDIBLE-CR). Information is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov under the identifiers NCT02714595 and NCT03032380, respectively.

Shionogi Co., Ltd. ("Shionogi") is a Japanese major research-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its corporate philosophy of "supplying the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve." The company currently markets products in several therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, pain, CNS disorders, cardiovascular diseases and gastroenterology. Shionogi's research and development currently target two therapeutic areas: infectious diseases and pain/CNS disorders. For more information on Shionogi, please visit http://www.shionogi.co.jp/en/.

