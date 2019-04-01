Skilling, led by CEO Anders Berglund (former CEO of Google Sweden), is launching the Skilling platform and service today. With its high degree of user-friendliness, Skilling's platform makes trading simple to understand and more accessible to everyone who wants to trade in forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks and commodities.

Skilling operates in the financial sector and has designed and developed the platform to be simple for first-time traders and intuitive for seasoned pros. Among Skilling's many offerings is the Trade Assistant, a feature unique to Skilling which will guide new users through the whole process of setting up their first trade.

"Our mission is to make trading simple and accessible. Unfortunately, many people believe that trading in shares, currencies and commodities is an overly-complicated activity. Skilling will increase accessibility to the world's financial markets by combining a user-friendly trading platform with training materials that will allow users to continuously improve their knowledge and develop as traders. Simply put, we want to 'Make. Trading. Simple,'" says CEO Anders Berglund.

Skilling offers exposure to financial instruments through CFD (Contract for Difference) derivative instruments. The advantage with CFDs is that they can be traded quickly, are highly accessible, and allow people to earn capital daily even when the price of a share, currency or commodity falls. Large positions can also be traded with a relatively small amount of capital.

"This type of trading always involves a certain amount of risk but with training, secure systems and smart functions Skilling will give more people the opportunity to trade in shares, currencies and commodities in both bull and bear markets," CEO Anders Berglund continues.

In the first phase, Skilling will launch its platform in Sweden, Norway, United Kingdom and Germany. Future plans include launching in the rest of Europe and, eventually going global.

About Anders Berglund

Anders Berglund, CEO of Skilling, previously served as CEO of Google Sweden and held senior management positions within the Schibsted Media Group.

About Skilling

Skilling is a trading platform that offers CFD trading on instruments from markets around the world. The company's mission is to make trading simple, accessible and transparent, ensuring that anybody who wants to trade feels confident and secure. Forex, Cryptos, Indices, Stocks and Commodities can all be traded on a platform designed to be both user-friendly for beginners and intuitive for experienced traders.

The Skilling group of companies includes a multinational workforce of over 35 employees from all over Europe. An extremely talented team of developers, marketers and specialists work together from offices located in Cyprus (CIF), Malta and Spain.

Skilling Ltd is an Investment Firm, authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CIF license no. 357/18).

Investors behind the initiative include Optimizer Invest, founded in 2012 by Henrik Persson, Mikael Riese Harstad and André Lavold.

For more details, please see www.skilling.com

Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

