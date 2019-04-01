sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,15 Euro		+0,02
+15,38 %
WKN: A2JQR0 ISIN: CA75943L1058 Ticker-Symbol: EIY2 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,135
0,152
09:46
0,134
0,15
09:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL CORP
RELAY MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RELAY MEDICAL CORP0,15+15,38 %