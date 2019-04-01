Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2019) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), an engine of MedTech innovation, is pleased to announce Messrs. Sid Thomas, Medhanie Tekeste and Greg Van Staveren as new appointments to the Company's Board of Directors. The appointments are effective immediately.

These appointments are consistent with the Company's expansion and advancement as an integrated MedTech innovator developing technologies for pre-commercial exit transactions and the appointees bring extensive experience in high growth strategies, industry expertise and large cap transactions to Relay's Board of Directors.

"I am very pleased to welcome Greg, Medhanie and Sid to Relay's Board of Directors," said Gerard Edwards, Chairman of the Board, Relay Medical Corp. "Their diverse entrepreneurial growth expertise, technical knowledge and extensive experience in support systems required for larger companies combined with their leadership capabilities will provide Relay with the critical capabilities that will drive the advancement and execution of the Company's business model."

Sid Thomas

Mr. Thomas is a successful business leader with executive senior management expertise in software development, software project management and sales development. He was a significant leader in the growth of DMC Inc, a developer of a suite of software products targeted to the financial services sector, until its sale in 2000. At the time of the sale he was President of the Company. In 2003, he founded VERAX Solutions Inc. a software development company, and was instrumental in its substantial growth until its successful sale in 2017. It is expected that Mr. Thomas' expertise in software growth strategies and execution will provide invaluable support for the Company as it enters the next stage of its growth, with a much greater emphasis on software development capabilities.

Medhanie Tekeste

Mr. Tekeste is an executive with over 20 years of information systems experience including many years of broad-based management expertise in systems development, implementation and support. He is experienced in strategically and cost effectively utilizing technology to achieve corporate goals. He has extensive global experience in service delivery in the pharmaceutical industry including Quality, Manufacturing and R&D processes. Medhanie also has considerable experience in laboratory quality assurance testing and computer systems validation. Currently, he is the Chief Information Officer at Apotex Inc., where he is responsible for delivery of all end to end IT services globally, including Enterprise Architecture, Cloud and platform services, Service Design, Data Governance, Software Quality Assurance and Security Management, Governance, Program Management and Business Enablement.

Greg Van Staveren

Mr. Van Staveren, CPA is the President of Strategic Financial Services, a private company providing ongoing business advisory and support services to emerging companies. In addition to advisory roles, he has acted as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer or as a member of Board of Directors for many private and public companies and has been a key part of management for several very successful high growth companies. Until 1998, he was Partner at KPMG, a professional services firm where he provided compliance, advisory and strategic services for his clients. It is expected that Mr. Van Staveren's management expertise in supporting developing companies will support the growing structures and systems needed for Relay's growth.

To facilitate the addition of the new directors, the following directors have resigned from the Board of the Company: George Langdon, Richard Janeczko and W. Clark Kent. Mr. Kent will continue in his existing Executive role with the Company. The Company wishes to thank these retiring directors for their work and dedication to the Company.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is an evolving "Integrated MedTech Accelerator" headquartered in Toronto, Canada, acquiring early-stage technologies and inventions, advancing and preparing them for pre-commercial acquisitions in the HealthTech marketplace. By integrating the funding, development and exit process into one organization led and managed by one expert team, Relay Medical is building the capacity to accelerate and transact technologies with high efficiency and grow into a leading engine for MedTech innovation in the global HealthTech marketplace.

