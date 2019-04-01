Nagarro Brings Augmented Reality Capabilities to Nokia-led Consortium on 'Factory in a Box 2.0' That Enables Next-generation Supply Chain for Industry 4.0

- Nagarro's augmented reality (AR) solution for industrial workers provides easy hands-free navigation and step-by-step work instructions on Smart Glass

- The AR solution also enables workers to use advanced manufacturing equipment such as 3D printers inside "Factory in a Box 2.0"

HANOVER, Germany, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global provider of high-end technology services for breakthrough performance and digital innovation, today announced that it has partnered with Nokia for 'Factory in a Box 2.0'. The solution would be showcased at Hannover Messe from April 1 - April 5, 2019.

About 'Factory in a Box 2.0'

Nokia conceptualized 'Factory in a Box 1.0' in 2017 and showcased it on Hannover Messe 2018. The idea is to support Industry 4.0 / Supply Chain 4.0 agile, modular and flexible production wherever needed. With 'Factory in a Box 2.0', Nokia takes forward the concept with the adoption of new technologies such as 3D advanced manufacturing, robotics and augmented reality. The underlying communication infrastructure leverages Nokia's 5G network capabilities.

Enabling workers inside "Factory in a Box 2.0" with AR

Nagarro's AR solution will enable workers inside 'Factory in a Box 2.0' to produce defect free parts and seamlessly use advanced manufacturing machines. This AR solution for the next generation of connected workers provides capabilities such as: step-by-step instructions, hands-free navigation, remote connect with experts and the ability to take notes. The augmented reality application - which has been built using Skylight, Upskill's multi-experience AR software platform - allows the worker to learn and adapt to customized production on highly sophisticated machines in a very short span of time. At Hannover Messe, the solution would be demonstrated on three smart glasses - Glass Enterprise Edition, Realwear HMT-1 and Vuzix M300.

About Nagarro:

Nagarro provides technology-led business breakthroughs industry leaders and challengers. When our clients want to move fast and make things, they turn to us. We combine design, digital, and data to help them outperform the competition. We distinguish ourselves by our agility, imagination, and absolute commitment to our clients' business success. Today, we are more than 5000 experts across 21 countries. Together we form Nagarro, the global services division of Munich-based Allgeier SE.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

