Rising healthcare demand in Dubai make for an attractive investment case for international investors: the health sector has shown robust year-on-year growth of 4% y.o.y. increase in facilities and 8% in medical professionals, from 2014 to 2017

In 2017, Germany was the 7th largest foreign investor in the UAE, with investments of more than USD 490 million

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) promotes private investment in healthcare and provides international investors with an extensive report on demand, supply and healthcare needs from 2018 to 2030 in the recently published Health Investment Guide 2019

The Dubai Health Authority has released the Dubai Health Investment Guide 2019 which aims to provide foreign investors with information on investment priorities and gaps as well as mapping of the investor journey for health investments, key developments in the health sector and to highlight the drivers that underpin investment and growth in the health sector in Dubai.

"Dubai has achieved a number of qualitative accomplishments in the development of its health care system due to the availability of infrastructure reSources, the human reSources potential, and the ambitious plans to improve the health care sector in the Emirate. Our aim is to attract investments that benefit the emirate and the community via an investment strategy in the health sector in line with the emirate's aspirations to provide a healthy global model that also meets with the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021." Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai

Germany has been a strategic partner and an important investor in the UAE for many years. In 2017, Germany ranked 7th among all foreign investors with more than USD 490 million capital invested in the country and was the 4th largest exporter to the UAE. On the other hand, the UAE is home to more than 900 German companies and has many ongoing real estate and alternative energy projects, such as the Mohammed bin Rashid city or the stake taken on the Gasha ultra-sour gas project.

"We have developed the Dubai Health Investment Guide 2018-25, with an aim to provide investors and private sector providers with comprehensive information that will provide them with insights on investment opportunities and clarity on the investment process and upcoming reforms, supporting their investment decisions and thus helping us address health system gaps and priorities over the coming years." Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Director, Investments PPP's, DHA.

The Investment and PPP's department of the Dubai Health Authority invites therefore investors from Germany to download the guide, available on DHA's website, and to discover investment opportunities in the Emirate of Dubai.

"UAE represents an excellent investment platform for healthcare providers wishing to address the local market as well as the broader Middle-East. UAE's healthcare market has been increasing rapidly over the last decade, driven by the Emirate's strong demographic dynamics, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and high percentage healthcare coverage for its citizens and residents. UAE authorities play an active role in supporting private healthcare providers wishing to establish a presence." Sven Heininger, Director International, Schön Klinik

"The King's College Hospital expansion journey to the UAE, and specifically to Dubai, has been a success so far. Our focus on evidence-based healthcare, world class expertise and extraordinary patient experience has been instrumental in aligning with the national agenda of achieving a world-class healthcare system as part of Vision 2021. The response to our value proposition has been overwhelmingly positive from key stakeholders, employers, payers and patients who understand the need for private world class clinical care that is efficient yet patient-centred, in a sophisticated market like Dubai." Christian Schuhmacher, CEO, King's College Hospital London, UAE

Dubai leads the way for private sector participation in healthcare in the MENA region. The Private Sector healthcare providers in Dubai have contributed to developing a strong health ecosystem, they account for over 79% of the utilization for outpatient services, and over 74% of inpatient services. This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is also within the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Increase in demand for quality health services due to Dubai's rapid urban development, population growth and influx of medical tourists is one of biggest challenges facing the Dubai Health Authority.

Key Highlights of the Health Investment Guide:

The Health Investment Guide lists the advantages of investing in Dubai and presents a snapshot of the health system in Dubai with key trends on patient volumes, health infrastructure and health spending

Details the drivers underpinning the growth of healthcare demand in the Emirate of Dubai which includes the growing population, strong and diversified economy, stable and attractive investment climate, rising burden of disease and prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in health tourism among others

Provides an overview of health regulations and the health insurance system which includes upcoming changes and initiatives relevant to investors

Maps the investment journey for different types of facilities

Highlights the investment needs and priorities for outpatient care units and acute inpatient beds for 2018, 2020 and 2025 based on comprehensive analysis of demand and supply projections across specialties for the Emirate of Dubai from the Dubai Clinical Services Capacity Plan 2018-2030

Provides details on free zones in Dubai focused on supporting healthcare and life sciences and key initiatives by DHA to support health tourism in Dubai, and health innovation through Dubai Future Accelerators program

