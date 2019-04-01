PHC Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Minato-ku Tokyo, Japan, hereafter PHCHD) has today announced that Michael Kloss has taken up the position of President and CEO of PHCHD effective April 1, 2019. Michael succeeds Hidehito Kotani, who has today stepped down as President and CEO.

With more than 20-years of experience in the healthcare industry, Michael Kloss joined PHCHD in 2016 following the acquisition of diabetes care business from Bayer AG and became President and CEO of the newly founded Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. He has led the diabetes care business throughout the sale from Bayer and has helped to establish Ascensia as a leading diabetes care solutions company.

At an inauguration speech at PHCHD in Tokyo today, Michael Kloss officially stated, "As I take over this role as CEO of PHCHD, we are entering an immensely exciting time for the company. Our ambition is to build a healthcare company with leading global businesses in diabetes care, diagnostics and life sciences alongside a strong healthcare solutions business in Japan. We will achieve this by growing our existing business segments and identifying new ways to expand our products and services. This will enable us to successfully deliver on our mission to contribute to the wellbeing of society by providing solutions for people who wish for better health."

Michael explained, "The journey for PHCHD started in 2014, when our business carved out from Panasonic group and we set up a Panasonic Healthcare. Since then we have acquired the diabetes care business from Bayer to establish Ascensia Diabetes Care, experienced steady growth across our business segments, and changed our name to PHC Holdings. We are now about to move into the next transformative phase in the development of our company with the proposed addition of the Anatomical Pathology business from Thermo Fisher. Through this potential acquisition, we are adding a new and highly successful business that is showing considerable growth."

PHC Holdings currently offers value-added products and services through three core businesses: Medical Devices, Life Sciences and Healthcare IT. In January 2019, PHCHD announced the signing of an agreement to acquire the Anatomical Pathology business from Thermo Fisher.

Michael added, "I am thrilled and honored to be taking over this role leading PHCHD and look forward to working with our highly talented employees to successfully grow our business. We have a world-class portfolio of state-of-the-art products and an innovative pipeline of new solutions that can address the unmet needs in healthcare. Our priority is to continue to deliver new value to our customers that will help to build a future of better healthcare for people across the world."

About PHC Holdings Corporation

Incorporated in 2014, PHC Holdings Corporation is a global healthcare company. Its subsidiaries include PHC Corporation and Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. Committed to its corporate mission, "We contribute to the wellbeing of society through our diligent efforts by creating new value propositions for all the people who wish for better health," the company develops, manufactures, sells and services medical equipment and solutions across diabetes care, diagnostics, life sciences and healthcare IT. PHC Holdings Corporation group's consolidated net sales in FY2017 was 192.6 billion yen with global distribution of products and services for more than 125 countries.

For further information on PHC Holdings Corporation, please visit www.phchd.com

