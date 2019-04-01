Nasdaq Copenhagen has removed the observation status of the company below: ISIN Name DK0060052843 Admiral Capital B Admiral Capital A/S' observation status is removed, as CL Denmark ApS has decided to complete the voluntary public takeover bid for the shareholders of Admiral Capital A/S. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 29 March 2019. ________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717020