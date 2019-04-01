At the request of Triboron International, 556939-1484, Triboron International's B-shares will be traded on First North as from April 8, 2019. The company has 18 400 960 B-shares as per today's date. Short name: TRIBO B ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares to be listed: 22 402 665 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010600429 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 171323 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: 4000000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556939-1484 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name --------------------- 1000 Basic Materials --------------------- 1300 Chemicals --------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on +46 684 211 00.