Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities within the $355bn Drug Delivery Technologies Market

LONDON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drug Delivery Technologies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in the first half of the forecast period. The Oral Drug Delivery Technologies submarket held 50% of this market in 2018.
Report Scope
• Drug Delivery Technologies market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Drug Delivery Technologies submarket forecasts from 2019-2029 covering:
• Oral Drug Delivery Technology
• Inhalable Drug Delivery Technology
• Injectable/Implantable Drug Delivery Technology
• Transdermal Drug Delivery Technology
• Ocular Drug Delivery Technology
• Nasal/Buccal Drug Delivery Technology
This report discusses the drivers and restraints of each submarket.
• Drug Delivery Technologies Market regional and national market forecasts from 2019-2029, covering:
• North America: US, Canada, Mexico
• Europe:Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America:Brazil and Rest of Latin America
• Rest of the World:Middle East, Africa
• Assessment of the leading companies in the Drug Delivery Technologies market:
• 3M
• Alkermes PLC
• Altea Therapeutics Corporation
• Antares Pharma Inc.
• Applied Pharma Research S.A. (APR)
• Becton, Dickinson & Company
• Ethypharm SA
• Glycologic Limited
• Intercell AG
• NanoPass Technologies Ltd.
• pSivida
• SWOT analysis of the drug delivery technologies market
Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Australia Institute of Health and Welfare
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)
Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)
Emory University School of Medicine
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Georgia Institute of Technology
International Diabetes Federation
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW)
JDRF
The Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE)
The European Medicines Agency (EMA)
World Health Organization (WHO)
