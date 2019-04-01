Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities within the $355bn Drug Delivery Technologies Market

LONDON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drug Delivery Technologies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in the first half of the forecast period. The Oral Drug Delivery Technologies submarket held 50% of this market in 2018.

Report Scope

• Drug Delivery Technologies market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Drug Delivery Technologies submarket forecasts from 2019-2029 covering:

• Oral Drug Delivery Technology

• Inhalable Drug Delivery Technology

• Injectable/Implantable Drug Delivery Technology

• Transdermal Drug Delivery Technology

• Ocular Drug Delivery Technology

• Nasal/Buccal Drug Delivery Technology

This report discusses the drivers and restraints of each submarket.

• Drug Delivery Technologies Market regional and national market forecasts from 2019-2029, covering:



• North America: US, Canada, Mexico

• Europe:Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America:Brazil and Rest of Latin America

• Rest of the World:Middle East, Africa

• Assessment of the leading companies in the Drug Delivery Technologies market:

• 3M

• Alkermes PLC

• Altea Therapeutics Corporation

• Antares Pharma Inc.

• Applied Pharma Research S.A. (APR)

• Becton, Dickinson & Company

• Ethypharm SA

• Glycologic Limited

• Intercell AG

• NanoPass Technologies Ltd.

• pSivida

• SWOT analysis of the drug delivery technologies market

3M

Alexza Pharmaceuticals

Alkermes

Altea Therapeutics Corporation

Alza

Antares Pharma Inc.

Applied Pharma Research S.A. (APR)

Aradigm

AstraZeneca

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biogen Idec

Bristol-Myers Squibb

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Caesarea Medical Electronics (CME)

CareFusion Corporation

Cima Labs

Clearside Biomedical

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

CRISI Medical Systems

Eli Lilly

Ethypharm SA

Ferrer

Flamel

Genentech

Generex

Glycologic Limited

Google

IDRI

ImmusanT

Innovent Biologics

Insmed

Intercell AG

iScience Interventional Corporation

J&J

MannKind

Medimetrics

MedImmune

Merck Serono

Mucosis

NanoPass Technologies Ltd.

Nektar Therapeutics

NHTherapeutics

Nitto Denko

Novo Nordisk

NuPathe

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Pari Pharma

Pfizer

PharmaJet

Phoenix Solutions AS

pSivida

Rani Therapeutics

Renhe Group

Sandoz

Sanofi-Aventis

Santen

Spark Therapeutics

Teva

Transdermal Specialties

VentureHealth

Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Australia Institute of Health and Welfare

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)

Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)

Emory University School of Medicine

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Georgia Institute of Technology

International Diabetes Federation

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW)

JDRF

The Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA)

World Health Organization (WHO)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg