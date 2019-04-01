Duni AB: A Green Take on Take-away

BOX, Sweden, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU Parliament on 27th March adopted the Directive on the reduction of the impact of certain plastic products on the environment. The regulation is believed to be the most ambitious plan to combat plastic littering in the world.

Duni welcomes the regulation and the collaborative efforts for recycling and new eco-products that this will support. We share the very real concerns of plastic waste in our oceans. Duni is at heart a paper company, producing natural fiber-based articles for more than 70 years. 90% of our products are based on paper fiber.

Our customers are already demanding sustainable products, and growth of our ecoecho assortment is the highest in all Duni categories. In our ecoecho assortment we offer 100% fiber based, plastic free alternatives such as bagasse and compostable bioplastics and recycled plastics. Since several years, focus has been put on development within the ecoecho product range.

In our strategy 2019-2023 we are determined to become:

The best partner for sustainable solutions

We will focus on:

Eco-products for every goodfoodmood occasion

Close the loop solutions

Sustainability partnerships

This means that we will work with our customers, investors, governments and NGOs to:

Improve recycling and collection infrastructure, support our customers to recycle Duni products

Inform customers and general public on importance of proper handling of used articles of all materials

Support initiatives to make responsible waste handling the natural behavior

We invite more customers, investors and neighbors to join us in this work!

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI".

