BizClik Media Announces Publication of April Edition of Business Chief Middle East & Africa

NORWICH, England, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its latest edition of Business Chief Middle East & Africa.

In this month's issue, Business Chief speaks with Suraj Devadiga, Director of Supply Chain of Middle East & Asia at Exterran, as he discusses how his company is beginning to digitise its services in the oil and gas sector. "We're very much in the nascent stages of digitisation and I believe our approach of low investment, high return is vital," he says.

Elsewhere, the edition features Alizz Islamic Bank, the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi, OSN and Public Investment Corporation, and looks at how these organisations are seeking to digitise their services in an era of digital transformation.

This month's leadership feature looks at how technology has influenced the way Gecko Petroleum Services conducts its operations. General Manager, Mohammed Morgan, reflects on how success can be achieved in the region.

In addition, the magazine examines the city of Cairo and what life is like in the largest metropolitan area in the Middle East. A city steeped in history, the River Nile and the Pyramids of Giza are located in Cairo and the city is host to millions of tourists annually. Meanwhile, this month's top 10 list counts down the companies with the most revenue in the region.

The latest issue of Business Chief Middle East can be read here.

