



HONG KONG, Apr 1, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass announced today that Lord Holmes of Richmond MBE will be the Keynote Speaker at its upcoming Blockpass Seminar: Security Tokens. As a passionate advocate of emerging technologies, Lord Holmes brings an enthusiasm for distributed ledger technology and blockchain applications to the already packed programme of speakers.As well as being Britain's most successful Paralympic swimmer, Chris Holmes is a passionate advocate for the potential of blockchain and other frontier technologies driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In 2012, he was Director of Paralympic Integration, responsible for the organisation of the Paralympic Games in London. He is a passionate advocate for the potential of technology and the benefits of diversity and inclusion and was invited to head a government review that will make recommendations on how to encourage more disabled people to apply for public appointments. In Parliament, he has been a member of Select Committees on Artificial Intelligence, Digital Skills, Social Mobility and Financial Exclusion. He is also co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Groups on Assistive Technology, Fintech, blockchain and the 4th Industrial Revolution.The Blockpass Seminar: Security Tokens will be held on 24 April at the offices of CMS Cameron Nabarro Olswang LLP in London. This year, Blockpass has successfully launched a series of leading security token events to help educate and inform business, investors and policymakers wishing to explore this trend and to help build the community that will drive the security token ecosystem of the future. This event follows the inaugural Hong Kong event that took place in March and promises to be even bigger, with additional speakers confirmed including Ryan Hanley of Token Market, Helen Disney of Unblocked, Teana Baker-Taylor of Global Digital Finance, David Nicol of R3 Corda, Daniel Coheur of Tokeny, and Barry James of the British Blockchain and Frontier Technologies Association. For a full list of speakers and to register, visit www.blockpass.org/eventsBlockpass is a leading RegTech and Compliance business which provides digital identity verification as a service. Through its vast network of partners, Blockpass is creating an ecosystem of pre-verified customers for easy and seamless customer onboarding for any regulated business and industry.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is the global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassContact: Caitlin Betts, +852 9733 4935, press@blockpass.orgSource: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.