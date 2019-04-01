sprite-preloader
Montag, 01.04.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,14 Euro		+0,73
+1,81 %
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sampo Oyj: Kai Sotamaa has been appointed Chief Risk Officer

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 April 2019 at 1:15 pm

Kai Sotamaa has been appointed Chief Risk Officer

Kai Sotamaa, 48, has been appointed Chief Risk Officer at Sampo Group as of 1 April 2019. Sotamaa has an extensive career in risk management and has previously worked as Head of Risk Management at Ilmarinen and as Financial Economist at Bank of Finland.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)



