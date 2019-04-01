Sampo Oyj: Kai Sotamaa has been appointed Chief Risk Officer

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 April 2019 at 1:15 pm

Kai Sotamaa has been appointed Chief Risk Officer

Kai Sotamaa, 48, has been appointed Chief Risk Officer at Sampo Group as of 1 April 2019. Sotamaa has an extensive career in risk management and has previously worked as Head of Risk Management at Ilmarinen and as Financial Economist at Bank of Finland.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta

IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

The principal media

www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

