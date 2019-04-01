Sampo Oyj: Kai Sotamaa has been appointed Chief Risk Officer

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 April 2019 at 1:15 pm
Kai Sotamaa has been appointed Chief Risk Officer
Kai Sotamaa, 48, has been appointed Chief Risk Officer at Sampo Group as of 1 April 2019. Sotamaa has an extensive career in risk management and has previously worked as Head of Risk Management at Ilmarinen and as Financial Economist at Bank of Finland.
